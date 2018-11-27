4 reasons why we all love Suresh Raina

On this day in 1986, one of cricket's humblest sons, Suresh Raina was born. Raina made his debut appearance for India on July 30, 2005, against Sri Lanka, and got out for for a duck in his maiden international innings. Contrasting to that, he scored a century on his Test debut against the same opponent later on. Further contrary to this, he went on to shine for India only in limited overs cricket.

He has scored 768 Test runs, 5615 ODI runs and 1605 T20I runs for India. Several much-underrated innings have been seen from him, during the course of his career - especially the innings against Pakistan in 2011 World Cup semi-finals, which helped India to set up a total decent enough to be successfully defended, the rest being history.

He also played a vital role in 2011 World Cup quarter-finals when India were chasing a tricky target against Australia, scoring at a rate of more than a run-a-ball. Yet, many of us would talk only about big moments and sometimes these vital moments get unnoticed most of the times.

Suresh Raina is also fondly called "Mr. IPL" by his fans or the immense contribution with the bat for CSK, across several seasons. He has scored over 400 runs in almost easy and every edition of the tournament till date. His presence is also supremely on top, when you consider some of the prime batting records in the event.

Well, there is no point to keep writing about his runs, centuries, wickets or his fielding as you can find these anywhere else on the internet too. Today, the objective is different. On the occasion of his born day, it only seems fitting to assess the gem of a character that Suresh Raina is - which in turn makes his actions and presence much loved, both on and off the field.

Here are four reasons why we all love Suresh Raina:

