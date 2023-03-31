GT's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023 vs CSK

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) are back in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with the home side set to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

Hardik Pandya and Co. defied the odds last year as they raced to a top-two finish and went on to clinch the title in their maiden campaign in the league. Having made a few reinforcements ahead of the new season, GT are primed to make another deep playoff run.

The Titans will be without David Miller, who is on international duty right now. Nevertheless, they should be able to put out a strong playing XI against MS Dhoni's men.

Who will take to the field for the Titans in their first game of the league stage? Here is GT's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023 against CSK.

GT vs CSK: GT Predicted Playing XI vs CSK in IPL 2023

Will GT play Matthew Wade for the opening game against CSK?

GT have a new opening option in KS Bharat, but they should keep things simple and stick to the combination that got them to the final last year.

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha played important roles for the Titans in IPL 2022 and should look to continue from where they left off. New signing Kane Williamson should slot in at No. 3, although it must be said that he doesn't add much dynamism to the top order.

The likes of B Sai Sudharsan and Abhinav Manohar might only be used as impact players if and when needed at the start of the season. They could have more important roles to play as the campaign wears on, though.

Without Miller, Matthew Wade seems likely to take on a middle-order role. The left-hander will need to give Rahul Tewatia some company in finishing the innings while also striking some big blows in the middle overs.

Captain Hardik Pandya would no doubt love to continue batting at No. 4, but his bowling workload should ideally be reduced this year.

GT can afford to field three specialist pacers in Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph and new acquisition Shivam Mavi, while R Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan can serve as the frontline spinners. Yash Dayal might have to wait for his chance.

Joseph only recently joined the squad, and in case he needs a breather, Josh Little could take his place. But CSK aren't great at dealing with high pace, and the in-form West Indian could be included to torment them in Ahmedabad.

The batting does look thin once again, but the Titans know better than anyone how to overcome that weakness.

GT's predicted playing XI for Match 1 of IPL 2023: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammad Shami

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

