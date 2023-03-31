GT vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick off IPL 2023 on Saturday (March 31) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans are the defending IPL champions, while Chennai Super Kings are four-time champions. Some of the world's best talents like Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja will feature in the IPL 2023 season opener.

Ahead of the clash between GT and CSK in IPL 2023, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL games against Chennai Super Kings 2-0. The two franchises clashed twice during IPL 2022, with GT pulling off a successful run-chase on both occasions.

David Miller was the architect of GT's first win against CSK, while in the second game, Wriddhiman Saha smashed a match-winning half-century for the Titans. Miller, though, is unavailable for the upcoming game between GT and CSK, as he's playing for South Africa in a series against the Netherlands.

Here's a short summary of the GT vs CSK head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

GT vs CSK head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

The head-to-head record between GT and CSK in IPL games at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium stands at 0-0. The two franchises will meet at the world's largest cricket stadium for the first time on Saturday night in IPL 2023.

Speaking of their overall record at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the Titans won the only game they played at this ground last year. GT beat Rajasthan Royals in the final to win the title at the world's largest cricket stadium. Meanwhile, CSK are yet to play on this ground against any opposition.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 2 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL matches

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings has happened only twice in IPL history. GT joined IPL last year and met CSK twice during the league stage. In their first meeting, a fabulous 51-ball 94* from David Miller helped GT win by three wickets.

Later in the tournament, CSK battled GT at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where a tidy bowling performance helped Gujarat restrict Chennai to 133-5. Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 67-run knock then guided GT to a seven-wicket win.

Here's a summary of the two Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings games played so far in the IPL:

GT (137/3) beat CSK (133/5) by 5 wickets, May 15, 2022. GT (170/7) beat CSK (169/5) by 3 wickets, Apr 17, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes