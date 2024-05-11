GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Gujarat Titans ended their three-match losing streak in IPL 2024 with a comprehensive win against the Chennai Super Kings. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan stitched together a fantastic 210-run opening partnership for GT to turn the game in their team's favor.

In reply, the Chennai Super Kings lost three wickets in quick succession at the top, but Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali's fifties gave the defending champions a slight chance in the contest. Eventually, CSK could manage 196 runs in 20 overs, losing by 35 runs.

Now that the GT vs CSK match has ended, here's a quick look at the scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all awards winners in GT vs CSK match, IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won three out of the five awards at the post-match presentation of the game against the Chennai Super Kings. Gill received the Man of the Match award. Besides, he also won the awards for the Most Fours Most Fantasy Points.

Chennai Super Kings wicketkeeper MS Dhoni won the Electric Striker of the Match award. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Shubman Gill (104 off 55)

Electric Striker of the Match: MS Dhoni (Strike rate of 236.36)

Super Sixes of the Match: Sai Sudharsan (7 sixes)

Most Fours of the Match: Shubman Gill (9 fours)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Shubman Gill

GT vs CSK scorecard

The Gujarat Titans received an invitation to bat first from visiting captain Chennai Super Kings. GT openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan made the most out of the fresh wicket on offer at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The new opening pair of Gujarat added 210 runs for the first wicket.

David Miller's cameo in the end helped the Titans reach 231/3 in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande was the only CSK bowler who could open his account. He ended with figures of 2/33 in four overs.

Chasing 232, CSK slumped to 10/3. Daryl Mitchell and Moeen Ali brought the innings back on track with fine fifties. However, GT got rid of them at the right time and then kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep their rivals down to 196/8. Mohit Sharma bagged three wickets for the home side.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top records and stats emerging from the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match

It was a high-scoring battle in Ahmedabad last night, with more than 410 runs being scored in 40 overs. Here's a list of some top statistics emerging from the GT vs CSK match in IPL 2024:

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill built the biggest partnership in Gujarat Titans' IPL history. They added 210 runs for the opening stand against the Chennai Super Kings. Sudharsan and Gill became the first pair in IPL history to build a partnership of more than 150 runs against the Chennai Super Kings. Gill completed 1000 T20 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium during his ton last night. He achieved the feat in 19 innings - the fastest by any batter on any ground in T20 cricket.

