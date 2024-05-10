GT vs CSK, IPL 2024: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and T20 records

Gujarat Titans (GT) will return to the Narendra Modi Stadium for their penultimate IPL 2024 home match tonight. Their opponents will be defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who beat GT in the IPL 2023 final at the same venue.

The Super Kings crushed the Titans in a one-sided game when the two teams clashed at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier in IPL 2024. CSK will aim to repeat the feat in Ahmedabad tonight.

Ahead of the clash between GT and CSK, here's a quick glance at the pitch history of the world's largest cricket stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records

Ahmedabad's pitches have behaved differently this season. In the match against Delhi Capitals, GT were all out for just 88 runs, while in the game against RCB, the home side leaked 201 runs in 16 overs.

Here's a list of some crucial numbers which might help the fans gets an idea about the pitch:

IPL matches played: 21

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 13

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs MI, 2023

Highest team total: 233/3 - GT vs MI, 2023

Lowest team total: 88 - GT vs DC, 2024

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - KKR vs GT, 2023

Average first-innings score: 171

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The GT vs CSK pitch report will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. Generally, the surface in Ahmedabad gets better for batting in the second innings. Hence, the captain winning the toss may prefer fielding first.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has not had a great time at the toss this season. It will be interesting to see if luck favors the CSK skipper tonight.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad last IPL match

RCB beat GT by nine wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by Ahmedabad. It was a high-scoring battle, where the home team scored 200/3, while the visitors raced to 206/1, riding on Will Jacks' incredible century.

The batters whacked 26 sixes in 36 overs of that GT vs RCB match. Only four wickets fell that afternoon, with spinners taking three of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: GT 200/3 (Sai Sudharsan 84*, Swapnil Singh 1/23) lost to RCB 206/1 (Will Jacks 100*, R Sai Kishore 1/30) by 9 wickets.

