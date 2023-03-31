GT vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni 3.0 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad. The contest, which kicks off the 2023 season on Friday, March 31, has immense scope.

Surprisingly, it's the GT captain who comes off as the short-term favorite, having led his franchise to an unprecedented title triumph last year. Hardik also led the Titans to a pair of victories over the Super Kings last year, both in last-over chases.

Dhoni, on the other hand, wrested the captaincy away from Ravindra Jadeja after bestowing it upon him. The fortunes of the team didn't improve, though, as the Men in Yellow finished ninth in the points table to miss out on the playoffs for the second time in their history.

Both GT and CSK will be without a few key players. South Africans David Miller and Sisanda Magala, along with Sri Lankans Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, are on international duty and will take no part in the tournament opener.

There was even an injury cloud hanging over Dhoni, who was seen with a strapped-up knee. The Super Kings skipper is reportedly fit to take to the field, though, and should be at the toss to welcome his protege in front of a packed stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023, GT vs CSK Match Prediction: MS Dhoni vs Hardik Pandya to kick off highly anticipated tournament

Let's start with the blatantly obvious. Even with their constantly depleted batting lineup, even without Miller, GT will start as the favorites.

The Titans' lethal bowling attack was the primary reason behind their success last year, and things shouldn't be any different this time around. With Shivam Mavi and R Sai Kishore giving them slightly more batting depth and Kane Williamson adding some stability and experience to the top order, GT are well-poised to go all the way again.

But can Gujarat paper over the cracks in their batting lineup for the second year running? Wriddhiman Saha is bound to run out of fuel at some point, while Williamson isn't the most exciting T20 batter. Hardik has struggled to up the ante when batting at the death, and if not for Miller's prolific season, GT might not have finished in the top two in IPL 2022.

If there's a team that GT will be confident of their batting against, though, it's CSK. Theekshana is one of the few world-class bowlers Chennai have, and without him, Dhoni and Co. might find it incredibly difficult to get regular breakthroughs.

Deepak Chahar hasn't been wholly active in any form of cricket, and others like Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube are bound to be rusty as well. The Super Kings will need to field at least two uncapped Indian bowlers to ensure they have enough options, and that hasn't worked out too well for them in the past.

Moreover, GT have several positive matchups against the CSK batters. While Rayudu and Ruturaj Gaikwad have fared decently against Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Shami will be licking their lips at the prospect of bowling to batters who have visible shortcomings against high pace and quality seam.

This is a tough one to call, as any game at the start of an IPL season is bound to be. CSK are definitely going to find it difficult to counter the GT bowlers, but can they make a few early inroads of their own and expose the weak Gujarat underbelly?

The toss is also likely to play a massive role, and CSK might even be the favorites if they chase. But taking the flip of the coin out of the equation, it's safe to say that the Titans are better poised to make a winning start to their IPL 2023 campaign.

This IPL 2023 contest could definitely go either way. CSK have a healthy chance of picking up two points, but GT might be the slight (ever so slight) favorites on paper.

Prediction: GT to win Match 1 of IPL 2023.

