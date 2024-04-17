GT vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number 32 of IPL 2024 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 17. GT have had a mixed run in IPL 2024 so far. They are in sixth position in the points table, with three wins and as many losses. DC are languishing in ninth place, having won two games and lost four.

In their last match, Gujarat registered a three-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR). Bowling first, GT conceded 196 runs in their 20 overs, while picking up only three wickets. In the chase, skipper Shubman Gill (72 off 44), Rahul Tewatia (22 off 11) and Rashid Khan (24* off 11) combined to lift Gujarat Titans to victory.

After a couple of disappointing performances, Delhi Capitals got the better of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets in their last match. Bowling first, Delhi held Lucknow to 167-7 as left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred with 3-20. Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk (55 off 35) and skipper Rishabh Pant (41 off 24) then starred in DC's chase.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have met thrice in the IPL, with GT winning two matches and DC one. In the last game between the two sides, Delhi beat Gujarat by five runs in the 2023 season.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

GT vs DC head-to-head record in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have met once at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the IPL. DC won the contest in 2023 by five runs. Batting first, Delhi were held to 130-8 as Mohammed Shami came up with an exceptional spell of 4-11. DC's bowlers, however, combined to restrict GT to 125-6.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals matches

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals have met three times in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat won the first two matches by 14 runs and six wickets in Pune and Delhi respectively. Delhi won the most recent clash between the sides by five runs.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the three Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals games:

DC (130/8) beat GT (125/6) by 5 runs, May 2, 2023

GT (163/4) beat DC (162/8) by 6 wickets, April 4, 2023

GT (171/6) beat DC (157/9) by 14 runs, April 2, 2022

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback