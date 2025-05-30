GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh pitch history and T20 records

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh, where the Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday (May 30). The winner of this game will advance to Qualifier 2 and battle the Punjab Kings (PBKS), while the loser will be eliminated.

Ad

Neither the Gujarat Titans nor the Mumbai Indians have played a match in New Chandigarh in IPL 2025. GT did play a game on this ground last year when they registered a close win against the Punjab Kings. On the other side, MI have never played in New Chandigarh.

Before New Chandigarh hosts the crucial Eliminator between GT and MI, here's a look at the pitch history of the New PCA Stadium.

Ad

Trending

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, IPL records

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer mentioned in the post-match interview of Qualifier 1 that it is difficult to predict how the wicket in New Chandigarh will behave. In Qualifier 1, PBKS got bowled out for just 101 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Here are some important numbers to know from the previous IPL games hosted by New Chandigarh:

Ad

IPL matches played: 10

Won by teams batting first: 5

Won by teams batting second: 5

Highest individual score: 103 - Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025

Best bowling figures: 4/28 - Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2025

Highest team total: 219/6 - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, 2025

Lowest team total: 95 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, 2025

Highest successful run-chase: 177/6 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2024

Average first innings score: 168.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, Pitch report

The average first innings score in New Chandigarh has reduced in recent matches. Teams have struggled to post a big score on the board at this venue.

Ad

Both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will aim to bat second in the Eliminator contest. GT won their match against PBKS at this venue in 2024 while chasing a target.

New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh, Last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru crushed the Punjab Kings by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 match hosted by New Chandigarh on May 29. RCB bowled PBKS out for just 101 runs and then chased down the target in 10 overs.

Ad

Phil Salt scored a magnificent half-century for the Bengaluru-based franchise. In the first innings, leg-spinner Suyash Sharma bagged three wickets. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: RCB 106/2 (Phil Salt 56*, Kyle Jamieson 1/27) beat PBKS 101 (Marcus Stoinis 26, Suyash Sharma 3/17) by 8 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More