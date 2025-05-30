GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will play the IPL 2025 Eliminator against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 30, in New Chandigarh. The winner of this game will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, June 1.

The Punjab Kings suffered an eight-wicket defeat in front of their home fans at the New PCA Stadium in Qualifier 1 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday, May 29. Gujarat and Mumbai would have watched Qualifier 1 closely because the Eliminator will be played at the same venue.

Before the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians commences, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Eliminator, Indian Premier League 2025

Date and Time: Friday, May 30, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Pitch report

As Shreyas Iyer mentioned in the last match, it is quite difficult to predict how the pitch at the New PCA Stadium will behave. The exact pitch report will be live from the venue before the toss.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in New Chandigarh when the Gujarat Titans take on the Mumbai Indians. 5% of the city is expected to receive rainfall during the match hours, and the temperature will stay around 36 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Washington Sundar, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Mumbai Indians

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rohit Sharma (Impact Player), Charith Asalanka, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Karn Sharma.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

