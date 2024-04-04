GT vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 4, 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 17th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4.

After a 63-run loss against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans bounced back in the previous game and registered their second win of the season by seven wickets. They are now fifth in the points table with a negative net run rate (NRR) of -0.738.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings won their first game against the Delhi Capitals but suffered two back-to-back defeats in the following two games. Lucknow Super Giants hammered them in the most recent game by 21 runs. They are currently ranked seventh in the IPL 2024 points table an NRR of -0.337.

On that note, here are the three differential picks for the GT vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Umesh Yadav (GT) - 7.0 credits

Umesh Yadav and Gill celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL)

Umesh Yadav has performed well this season, securing three wickets across three matches, with two of those coming in Ahmedabad.

Additionally, he boasts an impressive track record against Punjab Kings, having claimed 34 wickets in 21 encounters against them.

Therefore, Umesh is anticipated to be a pivotal bowler for the Titans who can make an impact in the upcoming match.

#2 Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Liam Livingstone in action (Credits: IPL)

Liam Livingstone has been in good touch with the bat in IPL 2024, scoring 87 runs in three matches at an average of 87.

He has played two games against Gujarat Titans and has performed pretty well in both games, scoring 94 runs in two matches, including one half-century.

Livingstone also has a wicket to his name.

#1 Kagiso Rabada (PBKS) - 8.5 credits

Kagiso Rabada celebrating a wicket (credits: IPL)

Kagiso Rabada has been in fine form this season, claiming four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 8.08.

Rabada has a fantastic record against the Titans, taking seven wickets in three matches. He also took four wickets in three games at the venue, including a three-wicket haul.

The South African pacer will also be a trump choice for the vice-captain role in your GT vs PBKS Dream11 team.

Poll : Who will take most wickets in today's GT vs PBKS Dream11 contest? Kagiso Rabada Umesh Yadav 0 votes View Discussion