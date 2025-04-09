GT vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

IPL 2022 finalists Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with each other in the 23rd match of IPL 2025 on April 9. Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the match between GT and RR.

Three years ago, the same venue hosted the IPL Final between the same two franchises, where GT beat RR to become champions for the first time. The Titans will be keen to replicate that performance when they take on RR again.

Before the clash between GT and RR gets underway, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details for this IPL 2025 fixture.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 23, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 9, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The pitch report will be telecast live before Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson come out for the toss. Generally, the pitch favors the batters, and loads of runs are scored at this venue.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The weather forecast hints that the sky will be clear in Ahmedabad during the match hours on April 9. The temperature will stay around 35 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels predicted to be around 18%.

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

Gujarat Titans

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford (Impact Player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, R Sai Kishore and Ishant Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (c and wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma, and Kumar Kartikeya (Impact Player).

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

