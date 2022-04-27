GT vs SRH head to head stats for Match 40, IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans (GT) will play their eighth game of IPL 2022 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, 27 April. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have been impressive in their debut season thus far, registering six wins in seven matches. They currently sit second in the table, level on points with the Rajasthan Royals, having played one less game.

On the other side, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in top form as well, having won each of their last five matches. SRH will aim to complete a double over GT in IPL 2022. Fans should note that the Orange Army is the only franchise to have defeated Gujarat this season.

Before SRH and GT battle again in IPL 2022, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

IPL 2022: GT vs SRH head-to-head record

Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record against Gujarat Titans by 1-0. As mentioned ahead, the two teams battled once earlier this season, where Kane Williamson led his team to a win.

Last 5 GT vs SRH match results

Here is a summary of the only game that has happened between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans so far in IPL history:

SRH (168/2) beat GT (162/7) by 8 wickets, Apr 11, 2022

Last 5 match results of GT in Wankhede Stadium

Gujarat Titans have a 100% win record at the Wankhede Stadium. They played their opening game at this venue, where they beat the Lucknow Super Giants.

GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28, 2022

Last 5 match results of SRH in Wankhede Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to play a match at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. In their previous game at this venue, they played out a tie against the Mumbai Indians. MI won the Super Over against SRH. Here is the summary of the game:

MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) by Super Over, May 2, 2019

Edited by Aditya Singh