GT vs SRH, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 40

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both Gujarat and Hyderabad have had excellent campaigns so far and will be keen to stay on the winning track. GT have lost only one of their seven matches, while SRH are on a five-match winning streak.

In their previous clash, Gujarat got the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight runs. GT batted first and managed only 156 for 9 despite captain Hardik Pandya’s 67. However, Gujarat’s bowlers continued their fine form and restricted Kolkata to 148 for 8.

Hyderabad go into Wednesday’s clash having hammered the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 9 wickets. Their bowlers had a field day as Bangalore were bundled out for an agonizing 68. SRH are also the only team to defeat GT in IPL 2022 so far. When the sides met earlier in the tournament, Hyderabad defeated Gujarat by eight wickets.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the reason in detail, captain Hardik Pandya said:

“Playing on a fresh wicket, so not sure how it is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially. With our batting line-up, it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing as it gives us more clarity.”

Gujarat are playing with an unchanged squad. For Hyderabad, a fit Washington Sundar returns in place of Jagadeesha Suchith.

GT vs SRH - Today's Match Playing XIs

GT playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Today IPL match player list

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

SRH squad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Saurabh Dubey

GT vs SRH - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Edited by Sai Krishna