The 2023 edition marked the return of the home-away format in the IPL. Many teams found it difficult to take full advantage of their home conditions, but not the Gujarat Titans.

Titans managed to make their home ground their fortress, where opponents found it difficult to get past them.

One of the main reasons behind their dominance at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the scintillating form of Shubman Gill, who averages 78.37 and is striking at 155.58. He also has two centuries to his name while playing at Ahmedabad.

Another factor behind their success at home is their potent bowling attack, which has been effective in all phases of the game. On that note, let's look at some of their wins at home.

Gujarat Titans' 3 most emphatic wins at home in the IPL 2023

#3 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 62

It was a fresh, unused surface that had some moisture in it, and pacers were getting enough assistance from the pitch.

After losing their opener, Wriddhiman Saha, cheaply, the Gujarat Titans started rebuilding their innings with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who looked to take on the bowlers with counter-attacking cricket.

The duo stitched a scintillating 147-run stand, before Sudharsan was dismissed for 47. Gill went on to score 101 off 58 balls, with 13 fours and a six.

A five-wicket haul from experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, derailed the GT inning and were restricted to 188/9.

It looked like they ended on a below-par total until Gujarat bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma, who took four wickets apiece, broke the back of the chase. SRH never found themselves in the chase, despite Heinrich Klassen (64) fighting a lone battle for the side. GT won the match comprehensively by 34 runs.

#2 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Match 35

With humidity in the atmosphere and moisture in the red soil pitch, batting was never going to be easy for both teams, especially through the middle overs.

Gujarat started on a cautious note, in their bid to maximize the death overs, considering Mumbai Indians' struggle to contain their opponents in that phase of the game.

David Miller (46 off 22), Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21), and Rahul Tewatia (20 off 5) ensured that GT ended on 207/6. The target proved to be too much for Mumbai batting unit as they surrendered in front of spin twins Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

Gujarat thrashed their opponents by a huge margin of 55 runs, which boosted their NRR hugely.

#1 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 51

Gujarat Titans were at their ruthless best when they faced Lucknow Super Giants on a belter of a pitch in Ahmedabad.

Openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill were rampant in the powerplay, smoking 78 runs. They just had to carry on the momentum as they stitched a 142-run partnership in just 12 overs.

Both missed their respective centuries but ensured that GT had their nose ahead in their game. With Hardik Pandya and David Miller's brilliance, GT finished with a huge total of 227/2.

Lucknow felt the heat of the target as they had to go hard from ball one, and that gave GT bowlers chances to induce false shots more often than not.

Despite openers Kyle Mayers and Quinton De Kock giving them a fiery start, LSG fell short of the GT total by a big margin of 56 runs.

