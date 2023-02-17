Gujarat Titans Schedule IPL 2023: Complete GT match list, date, venue & timings in IST

Gujarat Titans (GT) will kick off their IPL title defense against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. A battle between Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni will kick off the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise won its maiden IPL title in its debut season last year by defeating the Rajasthan Royals in the final. GT will aim to start their new campaign with a win as well.

Big names like Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, and Rahul Tewatia were retained by the franchise ahead of the new season. To further strengthen the squad, GT signed Kane Williamson, Josh Little, Odean Smith, and KS Bharat at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Like IPL 2022, the organizers have formed two groups for IPL 2023. The teams in the same group will play against each other twice, while teams in the opposite groups will take on each other once. Gujarat are in Group B along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, and SunRisers Hyderabad.

Group A features Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans Schedule for IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings twice in IPL 2022 (Image: IPLT20.com)

As mentioned earlier, Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2023 campaign against CSK on March 31. Here is the full schedule for GT in IPL 2023:

March 31, 7:30 pm IST - vs. CSK, Ahmedabad.

April 4, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Delhi.

April 9, 7:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Ahmedabad.

April 13, 7:30 pm IST - vs. PBKS, Mohali.

April 16, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Ahmedabad.

April 22, 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Lucknow.

April 25, 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Ahmedabad.

April 29, 3:30 pm IST - vs. KKR, Kolkata.

May 2, 7:30 pm IST - vs. DC, Ahmedabad.

May 5, 7:30 pm IST - vs. RR, Jaipur.

May 7 - 3:30 pm IST - vs. LSG, Ahmedabad.

May 12 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. MI, Mumbai.

May 15 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. SRH, Ahmedabad.

May 21 - 7:30 pm IST - vs. RCB, Bengaluru.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes