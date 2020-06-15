×
'Had heard he was going to play MS Dhoni in part two of the biopic': VRV Singh on Sushant Singh Rajput

  • VRV Singh heaped praises on MS Dhoni biopic star late Sushant Singh Rajput.
  • VRV Singh revealed that he had heard the rumors of Sushant Singh Rajput working in the second part of MS Dhoni's biopic.
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 00:24 IST
MS Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life earlier today
Former Indian fast bowler VRV Singh has spoken about the importance of mental strength and mental toughness while discussing Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The MS Dhoni biopic star should not have taken such an extreme step, said the current coach of the Chandigarh cricket team.

In a live chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, VRV Singh mentioned that Sushant was rumored to play the role of MS Dhoni in the second part of his biopic. He also offered his condolences to his family and close ones.

He was a brilliant actor: VRV Singh on MS Dhoni biopic star Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput could have starred in the second part of MS Dhoni
Most ricket fans would know that Sushant Singh Rajput played titular character in the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since the actor performed the role to perfection, rumors were rife that the filmmakers would soon start working on the second part of the biopic. Sharing his views on Sushant's skills, VRV Singh said:

"I guess after working in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant Singh Rajput earned a lot of fame. He had done a sports-based film, and usually, the sportspersons have better mental stability. Sushant lived the character of MS Dhoni while shooting for the film. He was definitely a very good actor. I heard somewhere that he was going to feature in the second part of MS Dhoni's biopic."

Singh further stated that he could not understand the reason why he took such an extreme step. Besides, he explained how an individual could fall victim to depression.

"During this lockdown period, many people are losing jobs. I don't know when the pandemic will end. Everyone has been affected by it, but one should not make such an extreme call. If negative thoughts come in mind, one should avoid them," VRV Singh said.
