IPL 2021: Harbhajan Singh could well be playing his final IPL

Harbhajan Singh will be representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 after having a topsy-turvy journey with the CSK. The off-spinner managed to win the IPL with CSK a couple of years back but, 2020 turned out to be a damp squib as the spinner could not contribute much to change CSK’s fortunes.

Singh went unsold in the initial round of auctions and must have been happily surprised as the KKR management went in for him in the final round. The fact that Kolkata holds a special place for the Punjab-born spinner will make it an added motivation for him as well as present an exciting prospect for the KKR fans.

Quality Spin Options at KKR’s Disposal

KKR have quality spin options on their side

While the Knights had a mixed season last year, where they narrowly missed making it to the playoffs, the Eoin Morgan-led side will be eager to turn things around in the upcoming edition.

KKR management made a smart move by going in with the experience of Harbhajan along with all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan at the auction. KKR has enormous might in the spin bowling department with the addition of these two experienced campaigners alongside the quality of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

It will be interesting to see how Morgan, who has handled spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali for his national side, uses Harbhajan’s experience in moments of crisis for the franchise.

Eye For The Future: 2021 Could Be Harbhajan’s Swansong In IPL

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will look to use Harbhajan's experience

Most of the franchises in the IPL have started building their sides for the future, be it Delhi Capitals’ move to give the reign to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant or Rajasthan Royals’ investment in young Indian cricketers. With age not on Harbhajan’s side as well as a successful IPL career of 13 years where he won multiple titles, the Turbanator isn’t left with much to achieve in the tournament.

KKR management will look to absorb all of Bhajji's experience and have him help mentor the young spinners in the side. Harbhajan has already said that he will be looking to help the likes of Kuldeep Yadav find their form back in the nets.

The fans of Kolkata, on the other hand, would be eager to see the spinner repeat the magic of 2001 one more time.