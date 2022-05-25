"He has been an asset for RCB" - Ajay Jadeja reviews Shahbaz Ahmed's impact in IPL 2022 ahead of the Eliminator 

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja praised the impact of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed in their run to the IPL 2022 playoffs. The left-arm spinner has been a part of all 14 matches that the franchise have played in the league stage of the tournament.

The 27-year-old was bought back by the three-time finalists in the mega auction for a sum of ₹2.4 crore. Since making his debut in the 2020 season, the left-arm all-rounder has been a constant presence for RCB. He has played a huge hand in the lower-middle order and acted as the sixth bowling option to vastly improve the balance of the team.

The Bengal-born player has scored 207 runs at a strike rate of 119.65 and claimed four wickets in the ongoing tournament. Enduring his best ever campaign with the bat, Ahmed has forged several crucial partnerships with the in-form Dinesh Karthik in the middle overs.

RCB will now play the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Wednesday, May 25.

Trusting Shahbaz Ahmed to complement Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle overs played on his home ground, Jadeja said on Cricbuzz:

"Shahbaz Ahmed has been an asset for RCB. As a bowler, the home conditions suit you. You know what works there, and what does not work there. I think Hasaranga would be key, Shahbaz will do his job, but it will be interesting to see them bowling in tandem."

Like Shahbaz Ahmed, Bangalore have had several members step up over the course of the campaign when they needed it the most.

Terming RCB as a side full of match-winners who can win a game on their day, former South African pacer Shaun Pollock said during the same interaction:

"Kohli has found himself an innings to feel like he is getting a bit of form. They have got match-winners there. From the opposition's perspective, if any one of the RCB match winners has a day, we are basically done. There's more than enough, I don't think that RCB have put together an 11-man performance in this tournament, everyone in the squad has performed well on a particular day."

RCB will be part of the IPL Eliminator for the third successive season after qualifying for the playoffs in the dying embers of the league stage.

"RCB dealing with pressure for a longer time helps a bit" - Shaun Pollock

The two franchises involved in the IPL 2022 eliminator have had different routes when it comes to sealing a place in the top four. LSG were consistently a part of the top half of the table. Whereas their counterparts had to deal with inconsistency to claim the final spot on the penultimate day of the league stage.

Opining that the pressure faced by the franchise over the course of their final few matches due to their position in the table will benefit them, Pollock said:

"They did what they had to do, credit to them for winning that last game against GT that took them to 16 points. The feeling is like shackles coming off, they have been under pressure for the last two or three games and LSG have not. Them dealing with pressure for a longer time helps a bit."

The Faf du Plessis-led side won their final fixture against Gujarat Titans (GT). However, they were reliant on the result between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) owing to a poor net run-rate. DC would've qualified had they won but MI picked up five wicket win to ensure Bangalore's qualification.

Edited by Aditya Singh