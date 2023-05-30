“He is a gun player and he delivered” - CSK coach Stephen Fleming hails Ravindra Jadeja's heroics in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming hailed Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder lifted the team to victory with a stunning cameo in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final against Gujarat Titans (GT).

Admitting that Jadeja has gone through a frustrating period over the last 18 months following the CSK captaincy fiasco and injury issues, Fleming asserted that the versatile cricketer is a gun player, who delivered on the big day.

With 10 needed off the last two balls, Jadeja (15* off six) hammered Mohit Sharma for a six and a four to lift CSK to an incredible win in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a post-match press conference, Fleming opened up on the ups and downs in the all-rounder’s career over the last couple of seasons.

He stated:

"It [his performance] was a pretty good one today. It's probably been a difficult 18 months where the captaincy was difficult. The injury was difficult. It took a bit of time for him to be out of the game and come reinvigorated in the Test game and then reintegrate into CSK. He plays a great role with the ball. But we have so much firepower, that sometimes we use him lower down the order. But something had to give."

"MS [Dhoni] has been really supportive and proactive in getting him up there and today he repaid that faith." Fleming added, "The six, in particular, off a ball that was very close to perfect was defining, and then a good left-hander straight drive through fine leg was a great way to finish it. I couldn't be more happy for him. Yeah, there has been some frustration at times, but he is a gun player. No.1 ranked player and today he delivered."

Batting first after losing the toss, GT put up 214/4 on the board as Sai Sudharsan smashed 96 off 47 balls. Chasing a revised target of 171 in 15 overs, Devon Conway top-scored with 47 off 25. Noor Ahmad (2/17) brought Gujarat back into the game, but Jadeja’s pulled off a brilliant finishing act.

“Ambati Rayudu has been an absolute legend” - CSK coach Stephen Fleming

The CSK-GT summit clash also marked batter Ambati Rayudu’s IPL farewell. The cricketer had announced his retirement from the T20 league ahead of the final. Rayudu played a key role in the chase, smashing two sixes and a four in his 19 off 8 balls.

Praising the 37-year-old, Fleming said:

“Ambati Rayudu has been an absolute legend. I rate him so highly as a batter and that over today, three balls against Mohit Sharma - one of the most in-form death bowlers… the way Rayudu hit him for 6, 4, 6 was pure class. He will leave a hole, there’s no doubt about it. But, the game keeps moving and he’s identified that mentally and physically and even looking around the room that it’s time to go. We respected that.

“For him to go out like that was pretty emotional with the group and for him as well. I am really pleased for him.”

Rayudu ended his IPL career with 4,348 runs from 204 matches at an average of 28.23, with one hundred and 22 fifties.

