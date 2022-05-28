"He has more experience" - Sanjay Manjrekar feels Lockie Ferguson will replace Alazarri Joseph in GT's playing XI for IPL 2022 final

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has stated that Gujarat Titans (GT) might replace Alzarri Joseph with Lockie Ferguson when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of IPL 2022.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the GT vs RR game, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch will offer assistance to the seamers early on. This is why he feels that GT could bring back Lockie Ferguson in place of Alzarri Joseph.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Joseph proved to be expensive in Qualifier 1 and hence it would be tough for the side to give him a go in the final. Manjrekar added that despite Ferguson's lack of form, he will be a better bet as he has more experience in the cash-rich league.

Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"I think that GT might replace Alzarri Joseph with Lockie Ferguson. There is something on the pitch for teams bowling first, and that is why they could make this change. Also, Ferguson has more experience playing in the IPL, and Joseph gave away 27 runs from his two overs in the last game. Ferguson is also not in great form, but they could still go ahead with him."

Gujarat and Rajasthan are scheduled to battle it out in the all-important summit clash of IPL 2022 at the Narenda Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29. It is the home ground of the Gujarat-based team, and Manrekar reckons that Hardik Pandya and Co. will not have an added advantage because of the venue.

"The advantage will be the same for both RR and GT" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Speaking of the home advantage, Manjrekar stated that teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had the benefit of playing in their own backyard as the spin conducive tracks would suit their players.

However, he believes that GT might not enjoy the same advantage when they play the final in Ahmedabad. The 56-year-old suggested that both RR and GT have the same advantage as they have a number of players who are in spectacular form.

He added:

"When you talk of home advantage, CSK had that as the wicket there was a turning one and it would suit their team. But the wicket that was used for the playoffs isn't likely to change much. The advantage will be the same for both RR and GT as they have in-form players in their lineups."

It is worth mentioning that the Gujarat-based side had their pre-season camp at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR, on the other hand, will also be well accustomed to the conditions as they played Qualifier 2 at the same venue.

