How can RCB vs LSG match happen in IPL 2023 playoffs?

A new rivalry has emerged during the league stage of IPL 2023. Lucknow Super Giants, who made their IPL debut last year, have ignited a rivalry with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It all started on April 10, 2023, when the Lucknow Super Giants traveled to Bengaluru for a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG won that game by one wicket on the last ball, and the win was followed by some aggressive celebrations from the visitors.

LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir gestured the fans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to remain silent. Fast bowler Avesh Khan threw his helmet after completing the winning run on the last ball.

On May 1, 2023, RCB visited Lucknow for a match against LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Bangalore star Virat Kohli, who is known for his on-field aggression, decided to give it back to the LSG players with his celebration after the fall of wickets.

He silenced the crowd in Lucknow just like Gautam Gambhir did in Bengaluru. Virat also blew a kiss in the air like Nicholas Pooran and celebrated the way Ravi Bishnoi did after the win in Bengaluru.

LSG's pacer Naveen-ul-Haq had an intense argument with Virat Kohli after the match. Gautam Gambhir was involved in a heated exchange with Kohli as well, and all three names were fined after the incident.

A few days after the match, Kohli praised Gujarat Titans players Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha when they performed well against Lucknow Super Giants. Similarly, Naveen-ul-Haq posted about 'sweet mangoes' when Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Since LSG and RCB won one match against each other in the league round of IPL 2023, many fans want a decider between the two franchises. The match can likely happen in the playoffs this season. Here is how LSG vs RCB III can happen in IPL 2023.

RCB vs LSG can happen in Eliminator, Qualifier 2 or Final match of IPL 2023

One thing is for sure, if at all, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match happens this season, it will be a knockout game. Defending champions Gujarat Titans have already qualified for Qualifier 1. Hence, there is no possibility of RCB vs LSG in Qualifier 1.

The other three games in the playoffs are all knockout matches. For LSG vs RCB to happen in the Eliminator, here are the results needed in the remaining matches of IPL 2023:

RCB beat GT and SRH. CSK beat DC. KKR beat LSG. SRH beat MI. PBKS lose against DC or RR.

In that scenario, Chennai Super Kings will finish second with 17 points, RCB will attain the third spot with 16 points, while LSG will finish fourth with 15 points. The LSG vs RCB match can happen in the Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

If both LSG and RCB finish in the Top 4 but not in the third and fourth positions, they can even met in Qualifier 2 or Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

