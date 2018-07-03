How Harbhajan Singh's Tamil tweets made Sachin Tendulkar tweet in Tamil

Harbhajan Singh is India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Tuesday and several of his present and former teammates took to Twitter to wish the cricketer. However, there was one tweet that was much different as compared to any other.

That came from the timeline of Indian cricketing great and the spinner's teammate for many years- Sachin Tendulkar, who wished his former teammate in Tamil.

Sachin tweeted "Wih you a happy birthday, Harbhajan, Have a blast" in Tamil script. The tweet brought back memories of this year's Indian Premier League, where the bowler was seen tweeting frequently in Tamil, bringing about contrasting reactions among his massive fan base.

The eleventh edition of the league saw the off-spinner represent the Chennai Super Kings, a new franchise for him after having played for the Mumbai Indians for 10 years and won three titles with them. In his maiden season with the Yellow brigade, he won his fourth title when they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in May.