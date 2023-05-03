"I was actually inspired by MS Dhoni"- Jonty Rhodes comments on video of him helping ground staff in Lucknow

Jonty Rhodes said MS Dhoni was the inspiration behind him coming out on to the ground and helping the staff while they pulled on the covers during today's IPL 2023 match.

Lucknow Super Giants' support staff member Rhodes won the hearts of the cricket universe by helping the ground staff cover the ground while it rained at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Earlier today in IPL 2023, LSG hosted Chennai Super Kings for a match in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the match was abandoned due to rain after 19.2 overs.

The ground staff pulled on the covers to protect the pitch and the field. To ensure that the groundsmen can put the covers on as soon as possible, Jonty Rhodes joined them as well. IPL shared a video of the same on Twitter.

A cricket fan on Twitter lauded Rhodes for being so humble. Reacting to his tweet, Rhodes wrote on the social media platform:

"Thank you @Anand_ac314 I was actually inspired by MS Dhoni and the way he handled the incredible support he was shown at #EkanaStadium. Not just a legend, but a great man too #7 #legend #greathuman #respectthegame."

MS Dhoni received enormous support from fans at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium today

Although the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings was abandoned, fans in Lucknow got an opportunity to witness MS Dhoni playing live at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. It was Dhoni's first IPL game in Lucknow.

Before the game got underway, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla honored him as well. Dhoni received massive applause when he won the toss in Lucknow. Fans would have loved to see him bat as well, but the Chennai Super Kings did not get an opportunity to bat against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The teams received one point each. LSG are now second in the points table, while CSK hold the third spot.

