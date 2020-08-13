'I am confident that Mahi Bhai will lead CSK to the IPL title': Deepak Chahar excited to see MS Dhoni back in action

With only a few weeks to go before the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins, all eyes are set on MS Dhoni, who has not played competitive cricket since the India vs New Zealand semi-final in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

MS Dhoni is the second-most successful captain in the IPL after Rohit Sharma and will be eyeing a fourth title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

India bowler Deepak Chahar, who has been a part of the CSK set-up for the last four seasons, is looking forward to seeing MS Dhoni back in action and is also confident that the skipper will lead the team to a fourth IPL title this time around.

Speaking to Times of India, Chahar said:

“I have played a lot of cricket under him (MS Dhoni). I have been playing for CSK for four years now. CSK is like a family and Mahi bhai handles it really well. I know he hasn’t played for India for the past one year. But watching him again on the cricket field will be so exciting. I am also eager to play under him.”

He added:

“I am really looking forward to the IPL, as nothing was happening in Indian cricket. I am so excited that the tournament is set to begin. I am confident that Mahi bhai will take CSK to the title win this time.”

The enviable IPL record of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has an IPL record that is envied by many. Apart from the two years during which CSK was suspended and Dhoni played for Rising Pune Supergiant, the 39-year-old has not played for any other franchise in the tournament.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, CSK won the 2010, 2011 and 2018 IPL titles as well as the 2010 and 2014 Champions League T20 titles. In 190 IPL games, he has scored 4432 runs at a strike rate almost 138.