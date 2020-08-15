'I feel I'm going to thrive on the pitches in Dubai': Harshal Patel hopeful of making an impact for Delhi Capitals in 2020 IPL

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Harshal Patel believes that while the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be like "a five-star jail" due to the lack of spectators, he believes that he will still thrive in the tournament, especially on the slow tracks in Dubai.

The 2020 IPL will be played in a bio-secure bubble as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Harshal Patel understands that there will be a lot of competition in the team but believes that he will be ready to make an instant impact, should an opportunity come his way. He stated that the Delhi Capitals have a strong squad and added that they have the potential to win their maiden IPL title.

Speaking to Times of India in an exclusive interview, Harshal Patel said:

"My focus is to grab the opportunities that come my way and continue the run I'm having with both the bat and the ball. I've already started training, keeping the tournament in mind."

He added:

"Mentally, it will be the most difficult IPL. It is going to be a five-star jail. At the same time, I consider myself fortunate that I'll be able to play cricket and showcase my skills. The pitches in Dubai are going to be slow and I feel I'm going to thrive on those tracks. Hopefully, we will return with the trophy too."

Harshal Patel had a fantastic 2019-20 domestic season for Haryana

Harshal Patel, who has been playing domestic cricket for Haryana since 2011, had a below-par 2018-19 domestic season, picking up only 23 wickets in nine Ranji Trophy games. He also had a forgetful 2019 IPL as he fractured his hand after just two games and missed out on the rest of the season.

However, he worked hard on his skills in the off-season and returned in the 2019-20 season with a bang. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Harshal Patel opened the batting and scored 374 runs at an impressive average of 31.16. He also picked up 19 wickets with the ball.

Advertisement

Harshal Patel continued his rich vein of form in the Ranji Trophy as well, becoming the player with the highest number of Ranji Trophy wickets in one season, with 52 wickets to his name. He also scored 292 runs at an average of 22.46, with two fifties.

Harshal Patel is now hopeful of replicating his fantastic form in the upcoming edition of the IPL to help the Delhi Capitals clinch their maiden IPL title.