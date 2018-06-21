"I had my best time in this IPL," says SRH's Shreevats Goswami

Shreevats Goswami was bought for Rs. 1 Crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Goswami was a part of SRH squad in this IPL

Shreevats Goswami is a wicket-keeper batsman who plays for West Bengal in the domestic circuit. In his List A Career, he has scored 2665 runs in his 75 matches inclusive of 6 centuries. He was also bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 1 Crore in this IPL.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Goswami talks about his experience with Sunrisers Hyderabad and West Bengal.

What was your experience with the Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Goswami: I had a great time with the SRH team and the management. This was my 4th IPL franchise and with due respect to the other franchises I have played with, I had my best time in the IPL season. The management and the support staff including the players were excellent and the franchise itself was very cricket oriented and gave the priority to their players. We had an amazing journey till the finals, gutted to have lost it but there were more gains than losses. SRH is one happy family.

SRH consists of international stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson etc. What was your experience with them?

Goswami: It was amazing to be sharing the team bus, dressing room and the ground with them. You get to learn just from watching these players and how they go about their job. They were absolute professionals in the way they go about it and it rubs on to each member of the team.

What was going through your mind once you were included into the Playing XI?

Goswami: To be honest and to my surprise, I wasn’t feeling any pressure when I played my first match for SRH. Saha was under safety precaution and the management decided to give him a break since we had already qualified for the knockouts. I was clearly told that I would be replacing him since he’s been given rest and he would be back once fit. So I went in with less pressure and when I went out to bat I didn't feel anything at all to my surprise, but yes the occasion was as overwhelming to me having to open along with Shikhar Dhawan against my ex-team KKR. We did have a good start too where SRH scored their highest total in the Powerplay. It was unfortunate that we lost the match eventually but it was a memorable game for me.

Tom Moody has been an experienced Australian coach. How did he boost up the entire camp?

Goswami: Tom was excellent in handling the players. Along with Tom, VVS Sir and Murali sir were like the calm vibe we needed in the dressing room. Furthermore, Simon Helmot (the assistant coach) has been brilliant since the time he joined SRH. The coaches would make their best to make sure each player is in good space and are ready. They gave enough confidence to us to go out there and perform to the best of our ability.

You've been performing consistently well for the West Bengal Team in the domestic circuit. What has been the key to your success?

Goswami: Well, the key would be to keep going no matter what. There are failures in cricket more than success but you have to keep going. Once you have the belief that you are made for bigger things in life, no matter how much you fail you have to pick yourself up and keep pushing. Ultimately, we all want to play for the country but some might take longer than others but the key is to keep moving forward even if it means small steps to move ahead.

Indian Women's Cricket Team has been giving extraordinary performances in the recent years. What would you like to comment upon the team?

Goswami: Well, the Indian women team have had some great success off late and it’s not like they weren't doing well before. But I am glad that the media have come forward and shown them equal support these days. They have some amazing players and I am sure they are going to be superstars in future. There’s not much to comment, I think they know what they are doing and they make us proud.

There are various young cricketers who wish to play in the IPL. What piece of advice would you like to give to these budding cricketers?

Goswami: Yes, the youngsters these days grow up and dream to be a part of an IPL side but they have to remember that playing for their state should be the first priority which is a ladder to play for the country and IPL. So if they do well in domestic cricket, the doors to international cricket will open up to them