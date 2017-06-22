ICC Women's World Cup 2017: DRS to be used for the first time

DRS will be a part of women's cricket for the first time in its history.

The Decision Review System is a regular in men’s cricket but is yet to be introduced in women’s cricket

What’s the story?

The Decision Review System (DRS), which is now a regular component of men’s cricket, will now be introduced in women’s cricket for the ICC Women’s World Cup that is to be hosted in England and Wales.

The DRS will be used for first time in the history of Women’s cricket. However, it will not be incorporated in all 21 matches, but will be restricted to the ten games to be telecasted.

“The Board also confirmed in the meetings that we will use DRS for the Women’s World Cup. Previously, we didn’t use DRS for women’s events, but now we are going to use it in all the televised games of Women’s World Cup. In addition to that for the World T20 both men and women we will use the DRS,” said Dave Richardson, the CEO of the International Cricket Council.

In case you didn’t know..

The DRS was introduced for the first time in India’s Test match against Sri Lanka in 2008. Since then, it has gained steady popularity amongst most test playing nations and has now become an integral part of men’s cricket.

The regular technologies used in DRS include Hawk-Eye, Ultra-Edge, Hot spot and snickometer. It is usually used by either of the sides when the on-umpire makes a controversial decision.

The details

India v England will be the match to introduce DRS in the competition

The rules regarding the usage of DRS in the women’s World Cup will be the same as those in men’s ODI cricket. Both the teams will get one review per innings, and it will not be counted against the team if the review is successful.

India’s match against England in Derbyshire on June 24 will be broadcasted on television, and will thus be the first match in women’s cricketing history to have DRS.

The 10 matches that will be broadcasted live and will thus make use of the DRS are:

Saturday, 24 June – England v India, Derbyshire Wednesday, 28 June – South Africa v New Zealand, Derby Sunday, 2 July – India v Pakistan, Derbyshire Wednesday, 5 July – Sri Lanka v India, Derby Sunday, 9 July – England v Australia, Bristol Wednesday, 12 July – Australia v India, Bristol Saturday, 15 July – England v West Indies, Bristol Tuesday, 18 July- Semi Final 1 Wednesday, 19 July- Semi Final 2 Sunday, 23 July – Final

What’s next?

The DRS is a tricky piece of technology that the team takes take to understand and use to their benefit. At the start of its introduction, DRS wasn’t effectively used and it took a while before it was used tactically and it remains to be seen how the women get on, in their first tryst with the technology.

Author’s Take

Women’s cricket is slowly but surely getting closer to men’s cricket every year. With the Australian women’s team given the same name as their men’s team, all the World Cup matches to be streamed live and the DRS to be introduced in some of them, women’s cricket is starting to garner plenty of eye balls and the introduction of DRS in the womne’s games is certainly a step in the right direction.