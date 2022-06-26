IRE vs IND: Predicting 3 batters who might score most runs in the 1st T20I 

India are set to lock horns with Ireland for a two-game T20I series. The first T20I will be played at the Village in Dublin on Sunday (June 26).

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been assigned the captaincy in the absence of several first-choice players. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, are currently in Leicester with the Test squad in preparation for the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

The series will provide a platform for a slew of fringe players, including Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Avesh Khan, and the returning Sanju Samson, to make an impression ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is to be held in Australia later this year.

Where India will be directly part of the Super 10 at the T20 World Cup, Ireland will have to go through the qualifying group stages. Both sides will approach this two-match series as a chance to polish their preparations for the main event.

Ahead of tonight's first T20I between the two sides, we take a look at three batters who might lead the run-scoring charts.

#3. Suryakumar Yadav (India)

Suryakumar will make a comeback after an injury lay-off.

Compared to their previous series against South Africa, India made just three changes to their squad for the overseas tour of Ireland. One of those three changes marked the return of flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Due to an injury, the talented batter missed the last three weeks of IPL 2022 as well as the recently-concluded five-match T20I series between India and South Africa.

With his attacking approach and consistency, Suryakumar has established himself as a one-of-a-kind batter. He is predicted to bat at No. 3 or 4, and his performances leading up to the crucial World Cup will be something to keep an eye on.

Andy Balbirnie will lead Ireland against India.

Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie has been the leader of his side's batting unit for almost a decade now. While he isn't a swashbuckling dasher, Balbirnie is a solid and experienced campaigner.

The middle-order batter has been in superb form this year. In 12 T20s in 2022 so far, Balbirnie has amassed 338 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 146.3.

He will be eager to lead his side from the front and register a historic win for the home side. Balbirnie generally controls the middle phase of the game, and if he can counter the threat of Indian spinners, Ireland can put pressure on the visitors.

#1. Ishan Kishan (India)

Ishan Kishan had a good outing with the bat against South Africa.

Ishan Kishan was India's best batter in the recent T20I series against the Proteas. The left-hander provided express starts in almost every game for India and was the highest run-getter in the series.

Kishan scored 206 runs at an average of 41 and a strike rate of 150 in five games against South Africa.

With his dazzling approach, the southpaw aims to assert his dominance right from the word go. He will aim to do the same against the Irish bowlers and be amongst runs for India tonight as well.

