IPL 2023 Auction Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The IPL 2023 Auction will take place on Friday, December 23, in Kochi. The owners and team officials of all 10 IPL franchises have landed in Kochi for the mini auction.

405 players have made the cut to the final list of names to be auctioned ahead of IPL 2023. Fans should note that 991 players originally enroled their names for the mini auction, but the franchises have shortlisted only 369 of them. 36 more names were added by 10 teams before the deadline, taking the total to 405.

However, only a maximum of 87 players can earn a contract at the IPL 2023 Auction. The reason behind it is that the IPL organizers have kept a limit on the maximum number of players a team can have in their IPL 2023 squad. As per the limit, only a maximum of 87 names will be sold.

Big names like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Sikandar Raza, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Cameron Green, and several others are part of the auction pool this year.

IPL 2023 Auction telecast channel list in India

Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL Auction live on Friday afternoon. Here is the full list of TV channels where fans can watch the auction:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports First.

How to watch IPL Auction 2023 for free?

Jio Cinema will stream the entire auction live for free on its platform. Free streaming will be available for Airtel, Jio, BSNL and VI users living in India.

At what time will IPL 2023 Auction start?

The IPL Auction will start at 2:30 pm IST. As per the TV listings, the auction will end around 9:00 pm IST.

