India’s Top 3 chases in T20Is

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 07:11 IST

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli
KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Team India have made a fantastic start to their tour of New Zealand, winning the first two T20Is comprehensively, and thus taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In the first game of the tour, India chased down 204, which was the fourth time they chased over 200 in T20Is.

Before the Auckland game, they chased 200-plus targets against West Indies at Hyderabad in December 2019, versus Sri Lanka at Mohali in December 2009, and against Australia at Rajkot in October 2013.

Despite having an inconsistent run in T20Is over the last few years, India are the most successful side in the format while chasing a target of over 200. Australia are second on the list with two successful chases of 200-plus. South Africa, New Zealand, West Indies, England, Bangladesh and Qatar have done so once each. As India look to clinch the series against the Kiwis with a victory in the third T20I, we look back at India’s top 3 chases in T20Is.

#3 204 v New Zealand at Auckland, January 2020

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

India chased down 200 for the fourth time against New Zealand at Auckland on January 24, 2020. In a high-scoring encounter, India eased their way to 204 with an over to spare. Shreyas Iyer was the star for India in the chase with an unbeaten 58 from 29 balls. Iyer finished off the game in style, smashing Tim Southee for a six.

India got off to a poor start in the chase, with Rohit Sharma being sent back by Mitchell Santner for 7. Lokesh Rahul (56 from 27) and Virat Kohli (45 from 32) kept India in the hunt before Iyer took them past the target. Southee and Santner were taken for 48 and 50 runs respectively in their four overs.

Earlier, New Zealand posted an impressive 203 for 5 on the board courtesy fifties from Colin Munro (59 from 42), Kane Williamson (51 from 26) and Ross Taylor (54 not out from 27). The match marked the first instance of five players scoring a half-century in the same T20I.

Published 28 Jan 2020, 07:11 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul
