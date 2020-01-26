Ahead of the 13th VIVO IPL, 13 Kya Hoga Kohliya?

New Zealand v India Series - T20: Game 1

Just when you think you have seen it all, sport has a knack for pleasantly surprising you. How else would you explain the phenomenon of a fan, all the way in Auckland, reminding us that one of Virat Kohli’s biggest quests this year would be to win the Indian Premier League finally?

The 1st New Zealand vs India T20 International thoroughly entertained fans not just with the T20 masterclass from Team India’s batsmen but also when we saw a fan hold up a banner and direct a question to Virat Kohli: ‘13 Kya Hoga Kohli-ya?’

Indian Premier League 2020 - the 13th edition of the biggest franchise in India - is just months away and an ardent Virat Kohli fan couldn’t help but ask, ‘13 Kya Hoga Kohli-ya?’, will the 13th edition be his to win? On being interviewed about the stir she created, she said, “I am a huge fan of Virat Kohli and I have waited 12 years for him to win the Indian Premier League. This sign is to tell him that the 13th season is when he wins the Indian Premier League; I truly hope with all my might and heart that he does!”

And Twitter did not disappoint, by having quite a funny take on this fan’s passionate plea.

This time Kohli gonna win the IPL Trophy and #13KyaHogaKohliya memes are gonna meaningless after his Win 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/ZsM3EQbG3D — Sukhan mahajan (@MahajanSukhan) January 24, 2020

made few amazing memes for trollinng Kohli for not winning IPL trophy with hashtag #13KyaHogaKohliya #13KyaHogaKohliya pic.twitter.com/mIsoOprDro — Raj Kumar (@RajKuma62602845) January 24, 2020

kohali u r rocking in this ipl hey guys pls support kohali Guys This year gonna be Kohli's Year. IPL and world cup both. #13KyaHogaKohliya pic.twitter.com/iCXwanb1fy — पायल सिंह (@payalsingh45) January 24, 2020

Haters will hate, but everyone knows.....



He is the Lord of Cricket 👈#13KyaHogaKohliya pic.twitter.com/3l81PKRV56 — Sheतल ❄ (@diwani_shetl) January 24, 2020

Virat has not won a single IPL trophy yet.. What will happen if Virat wouldn't win trophy this time also?? #13KyaHogaKohliya pic.twitter.com/1Am31FqCJt — Dhvij Patel (@ImDhvij) January 24, 2020

As a result, we have compiled a list of three intriguing questions that need to be answered before the Indian Premier League 2020 begins, and we could speak on behalf of Virat Kohli's whole fan base (continued on the next page)…

Question #1: How have RCB fared under Kohli?

Question #2: How has Kohli grown as a captain in the time after World Cup and leading up to Indian Premier League?

Question #3: "13 kya hoga Kohliya?"

