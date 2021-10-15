IPL 2021: "I dont know if he takes help from any video analyst, he is already so experienced" - Saba Karim on CSK skipper MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer Saba Karim insists that it is a blessing for CSK to have a skipper like MS Dhoni in their ranks. He opined that the former Indian captain is such an experienced campaigner that he doesn't need help from video analysts to prepare for different matchups.

Known for being the coolest head in world cricket, MS Dhoni has helped his IPL franchise cruise to nine finals of the cash-rich league. The Dhoni-led side beat the Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the IPL 2021 final

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and CSK will play the all-important final of the 14th edition of the IPL on October 15 in Dubai. It will be a battle between two world-class captains - MS Dhoni and Eoin Morgan.

While speaking on Khelneeti's YouTube channel on Thursday, Saba Karim emphasized that the CSK skipper knows how to use his resources effectively. He mentioned that CSK has the advantage over their opponents as possess finished products in their XI. He said:

"Both captains are so cool and calm. MS is blessed that he is captaining CSK only for so long so, he knows his team, his playing XI and how to use the resources. This is quite an advantage for any captain. He is so good when it comes to matchups situations in the game. I don't know if he takes help from any video analyst, he is already so experienced. All the players in CSK are so experienced and finished products. That's why they have that edge."

Fellow former Indian cricketer Nikhil Chopra also had his say on the CSK captain. Chopra, while admiring Dhoni's captaincy, opined that MSD knows about the pros and cons of his players. The 47-year-old said:

"He's so experienced and successful that he knows every weak point of his players. MS Dhoni doesn't stress when an opposition batter plays a good shot but he gets stressed from the bowler when he doesn't bowl according to the field settings and game plans."

Dhoni turned the clock back with his late blitz to help his side cruise past DC in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021. The veteran made a quick-fire knock of 18 runs in just six deliveries to book a slot in the final at Dubai.

"8 overs from Chakravarthy and Narine will decide the outcome of the match" - Saba Karim

Varun Chakravarthy

The Kolkata-based franchise has the league's best spinners in their ranks. The duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have had a remarkable impact on their team's fortunes this season.

Dubbed 'mystery spinners', the opposition batters have found it difficult to face the duo. Bangladeshi ace spinner Shakib Al Hasan has also added impetus to the spin department.

Saba Karim predicted that the outcome of the game will hugely be dependent on how the CSK batters handle the in-form duo of Narine and Chakravarthy. He also backed the spinners to have the upper hand in the encounter. Karim said:

"Varun and Narine's 8 overs will decide the outcome of the match. If CSK scores 70-75 runs in their 8 overs, then the CSK will go through. I am going with KKR."

It remains to be seen which ICC trophy-winning captain will lift the coveted 2021 IPL trophy.

