Instances when MS Dhoni stepped onto the field and win was guaranteed

MS Dhoni might have walked out to bat as late as at No. 7 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), as part of IPL 2020. He drew flak from all quarters for holding himself back until 103 runs were required off 38 balls. However, deep down, people still considered the target gettable when the great man walked out into the middle.

Such has his reputation grown over the years that the chasing team, and their fans, feel secure as long as MS Dhoni is out there in the middle. And similar is the case with the HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plus plan, which assures families of safeguarding families’ futures against unforeseen circumstances.

Be it scoring an unbeaten 91 under immense pressure in the 2011 World Cup final or hitting ShamindaEranga for 6, 4, 6 in the final over at the Queen’s Park Oval - no run-chase can ever be written off as long as the opposition team doesn’t dismiss MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni's celebrates his achievement against Pakistan

There have been numerous such instances when MS Dhoni got his team out of a precarious situation and, eventually, over the finish line. Dhoni made the headlines after scoring 148 batting at No. 3 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. He quickly followed it up with that famous 183 against Sri Lanka against Jaipur.

He could have added more to his final tally of 10,773 ODI runs, had he batted at the top of the order throughout his career. Instead, he chose to bat lower down to give more insurance to his team.

MS Dhoni’s performances most of the time he steps onto the field have assured him of a ‘bonafide legend’ status in world cricket. The HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Plan too offers a parallel benefit, giving the customers’ families a chance to maintain standards even in the insurance holder’s absence!

And, MS Dhoni has calmly acknowledged that every time he could have scripted more records, but he chose his team over himself. He reasoned that there wasn’t any bonafide finisher in the side and the Indian team would not have been half as successful as it was if there was no one like MS Dhoni to see them through.

The iconic finishing six of the 2011 ICC World Cup

Whether it was in the India Blue, the CSK yellow, or for a brief period in the Pune purple, teams have time and again saved their best gun for the last. There have been times when MS Dhoni just walked out to bat, taken all the onus on himself to lead his team over the line.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni’s selfless display is something that’s in sync with the HDFC Life Click 2 Protect’s motive, which is to ‘provide complete protection’. In MS Dhoni’s context, his assurance at the end is the protection that India and CSK have enjoyed.

Regardless of how hard the times were, MS Dhoni never let his team and fans feel insecure. He has always been a reliable fallback option, who was there to protect his colleagues against all odds.

He never let his teammates feel the sorrow of a defeat, but he always made sure they are at the heart of a victory. MS Dhoni always shouldered the responsibility of a loss by addressing the press conference himself, but he always stood at the corner of a prize distribution ceremony.

It has now become a trend which we can see with Virat Kohli, as well. Or wait, let’s just call it insurance which enables players to feel secure that their captain has always got their back.

And, the HDFC Life Click 2 Protect is one of the term insurance plan that guarantees security against life’s biggest uncertainties. And, there’s no bigger name than MS Dhoni in Indian cricket – the one man who has held himself back and provided some big hitting at the end to win matches for his side – despite the monumental required run rates or quality of bowling opposition against him.