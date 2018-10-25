×
International cricket loses a good allrounder in Bravo: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Exclusive
25 Oct 2018, 11:16 IST

Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Thursday stated that international cricket will miss a quality allrounder like Dwayne Bravo, who announced his retirement from top flight cricket.

The 35-year-old dynamic allrounder last played an ODI for West Indies in 2014 and his last T20 appearance for the Windies was in 2016.

Bravo, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings over the last few years, played a key role in the CSK’s title win last IPL.

“Bravo has been one of the most useful allrounders for whichever side he had played for over the years. In a format like ODI or T20 he has been very useful. International cricket loses a good allrounder. Windies will miss a quality allrounder of his stature. As it is, with the World Cup coming up, they are struggling with a lot of top players not featuring,” Kasi Viswanathan told Sportskeeda on Thursday.

He went on to add: “However, fortunately for CSK, he is going to be available (for T20 leagues) and CSK will be happy to have him.”

Bravo made his mark right at the start of the last IPL season for CSK when he pulled off a stunning run-chase against Mumbai Indians in their opening match to set things rolling for the Super Kings.

Bravo, in his retirement statement, said: “I thank the many loyal fans who continue to support my journey and who recognize my efforts on and off the field. I am extremely fortunate to have a career that has taken me across the globe into the most prestigious dressing rooms sharing experiences with all the recent legends of this glorious game. I will continue my professional career as a cricketer and entertainer living as a true champion."

The allrounder from Trinidad did take part in the Windies’ Super50 Cup before announcing his retirement from international cricket.

Bravo’s last ODI appearance, in which he was the captain, was in India in Dharamsala in 2014 post which the Windies board-players saga began.

Bagawati Prasad
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Cricket writer, Author: Cricket Soru Poduma
