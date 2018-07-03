Junior Super Kings all set for Yorkshire trip

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 231 // 03 Jul 2018, 21:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Junior Super Kings are ready for their Yorkshire trip

What's the story?

The Junior Super Kings will be travelling to Yorkshire to take part in the International Junior Academy Tournament. The Under-17 tournament will take place at the Yorkshire County Cricket Club in Yorkshire.

The Chennai Super Kings twitter posted the news on Twitter as well.

The Junior Super Kings Jersey! Young lions all set to tour Yorkshire for the International Junior Academy Tournament! #LionsInYorkShire #JSK #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/sIE37jg5s2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 3, 2018

In case you didn't know...

The International Junior Academy Tournament is an Under-17 tournament conducted by the Pro Coach Yorkshire Academy and is the second edition.

The Junior Super Kings T20 tournament is conducted by the CSK management in Chennai and schools across the state such as Chettinad Vidyashram, Vidya Mandir, and Don Bosco take part in the tournament.

The previous tournament concluded in January this year, with Don Bosco emerging as the winners.

For this international tournament, the best of the lot have been selected and will be coached by former Tamil Nadu cricketer, S Sharath.

The details

The teams participating in the tournament are:

HDS Academy from Brisbane, Australia

California Cricket Academy, USA

Pro Coach Yorkshire Cricket Academy, England

Junior Super Kings Team, Tamil Nadu, India

The venue will be Ampleforth college in North Yorkshire and the Junior Super Kings team will be staying on the campus itself.

All their travel arrangements and flight tickets have been taken care of the by the Chennai Super Kings team management.

What's next?

The team is leaving on the 5th of July 2018 and will play their first T20 game on the 9th of July. The teams will play each other twice. There will also be four fifty-over games including the finals.