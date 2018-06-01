Interview: "Patience and Persistence is the key to success" says Kerala's Sandeep Warrier

Sportskeeda got a chance to interview the budding cricketer.

Shreyash Sinha ANALYST Exclusive 01 Jun 2018

Warrier was a part of RCB in 2013

Sandeep Warrier is a 27-year-old fast bowler who is currently playing for Kerala in the domestic circuit. He has bagged 109 wickets in just 36 first-class matches at a phenomenal economy of 2.82. Furthermore, he was also a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Warrier talks about his cricketing experience with Kerala and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

You were signed up by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013. What was your experience with them?

Warrier: I wasn't expecting the call. It was quite surprising to be drafted into the IPL. I had made my Ranji debut in 2012 and then getting into the IPL was surprising. However, like all cricketers, I also wanted to play in the Indian Premier League, Thus, it was a very pleasing experience with the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB comprised of star players like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Muttiah Muralitharan etc. How the presence of these players helped you in improvising your game?

Warrier: The main thing which we can observe in these legendary cricketers is that they like to keep the game very simple. Hard work and smart work is needed to perform and sustain in cricket.

If we can control our minds and be strong from inside then it is easy to handle pressure. This is the thing which I learned from these legendary cricketers.

You have bagged 109 wickets in just 36 first-class matches at a phenomenal economy of 2.82. Whom do you want to credit for these accomplishments?

Warrier: The credit goes to a lot of people. My coaches, trainers, physios, teammates have always been helpful to me.

Everyone has helped me in some way of the other. Moreover, I guess it’s not something big to get 100 wickets in domestic cricket, it’s just the persistence that will help you.

There are a lot of guys who have done better than this and I would love to continue taking wickets and enjoy the game.

You’ve been coached by Senthinathan and Prashanth Chandran from 6 years. How important are these gentlemen in your life?

Warrier: Cricket is a very skillful game. Thus, we always have to work a lot on our technique and keep learning and keep improving.

It has been a great learning experience with these two coaches. They are experienced enough to know what’s going wrong and what sort of improvements can be made.

I've been knowing them for 6 years now and they always help me in identifying the loopholes in my performances. It really helps during the games because often forget the technical aspect of the game.

So it’s easy for me to get back to my best technique by just talking to them. They have helped me as mentors too. They have always pushed me to the peak and have been optimistic.

Who were the players who helped you in getting accustomed to the atmosphere of the Kerala team?

Warrier: There are a lot of them. Sony bhai, Robert Fernandes, Sanju, Prashanth Padmanabhan, Prashanth Parameshwaran has been the seniors who have really supported me to express myself.

Raifi bhai is one of the main guys who keeps pushing me even now. Furthermore, my fellow bowlers like Manu Krishnan, Niyas, Anthaf also encouraged me a lot.

However, the main advantage for me was the year when I made my debut. Sreesanth bhai was with the team when I made my debut. He has been a bowler who has always encouraged his teammates to bring out the best from themselves.

Lastly, Rohan Prem, the captain of the team was really supportive. So everyone helped me in some way or other.

I would also take this moment to thanks the Kerala association because the management and association also helped me a lot to settle in the team.

Sachin Baby has been the person who has provided you a lot of opportunities. What kind of roles has he played in your life?

Warrier: He was the one who brought me into the Ranji team. He was the captain of Under 25 team that year and he was obviously playing Ranji too.

So, after our 25 matches, he spoke to the main coach and told him about me my performances. From there, I received a selection call from the state board. So he has played a major role and helped me in many ways. He is a guy who helps youngsters a lot.

There are various young cricketers who are frustrated due to lack of opportunities. What piece of advice would you like to give to these young cricketers?

Warrier: One should always keep working hard. Hard work will pay off, but cricket has been an unpredictable game. One year can actually change your life and bring you to the top.

However, it could bring down in the next year if you don't continue working hard. Put in everything you got for cricket and one day it will pay off.

Patience and persistence is the key to success. We will have to work on our strengths and we will have to work extra on our weakness. That's how a cricketer improves. Lastly, try to learn as many things from this sport and enjoy the game.