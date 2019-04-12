×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: Keepers still aren't 100% sure reading Rashid Khan's variations, says Shreevats Goswami 

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive
46   //    12 Apr 2019, 17:01 IST

"There was no Instagram, Facebook wasn't popular, and there wasn't so much hype around Twitter".

Shreevats Goswami recalls the 2008 U-19 World Cup as a time when the team bonded over coffee outside, instead of sitting on their phones inside rooms. Wicketkeeper-batsman of the Virat Kohli-led, Cup-winning side, Goswami swears by the real friendships that were made during the tournament, culminating in a famous title win.

The bonds still stay, but eleven years down the line, each player has taken a different path.

Goswami, part of Sunrisers Hyderabad today, is one of only five members of the 15-man squad currently featuring in the IPL. A classy batsman and a sharp keeper, Goswami was IPL 2008's Emerging Player of the Year, but has had a roller-coaster career since.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Goswami talks about his experience at the Sunrisers, Keeper Dhoni, making an IPL comeback, and more.


You've played for multiple IPL franchises, SRH being your 4th. What sets the Sunrisers apart from the rest?

What immediately comes to my mind when we talk about SRH is 'family'. The whole atmosphere, the environment, the management, and the owners welcome you very warmly.

The whole unit is a family; there's no feeling of non-belonging here. They treat everyone equally and there's a lot of respect for each other, and for the whole group.

With all due respect to other franchises, I hope things have changed there as well, but when players are part of SRH, they feel like they're coming home.

How important is the Kane Williamson-David Warner combination for the Sunrisers?

Davey (Warner) wasn't here last year, and looks very determined having been away from cricket for the past few months. The way he's played, it doesn't look like he's been away. It seems like he was practising and picturing these sorts of moments in his mind.

Advertisement

Kane was here last year as well. I played alongside him in the 2008 U-19 World Cup as well. He is exactly how we see him on TV, very calm and composed. He is also a very inspirational leader, he led us in the previous tournament really well. He is also one of the best batsmen in the world right now.

Warner is more aggressive as an individual, while Kane is calm. The combination fits pretty well for the team.

You've been in good nick recently (Bengal's leading run-getter in the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy). What changes have you made to your own game over the past couple of years?

I can't really pinpoint specific things. Overall, the fitness level that the game demands has changed drastically over a period. This game demands players to be very fit, not 'just' fit. My fitness has improved over the years.

Playing the last few seasons, I have been growing as a cricketer and as a person: maybe that has improved. My cricketing intelligence has definitely been enhanced.

For my domestic side, I help them get off to a good start. When I open and get a good start, I try to get them through. These are the things you learn sitting out in the dugout here (at SRH). Those things have really helped me.

How beneficial has the coaching troika at SRH been for you?

All three (VVS Laxman, Muralitharan and Tom Moody) are really nice people, apart from being among the best cricketers of their time. When you practice and they are around, you observe, listen and learn from them, instead of approaching them and asking specific questions.

While they are talking about the game, or when you are batting and they are rectifying mistakes, you listen, keep those things in mind and try to do better the next time.

Frankly, how difficult is it to read and keep to Rashid Khan's variations in the nets?

Last year, I honestly couldn't. It took me 3-4 net sessions to figure out what was going on, because I hadn't kept to him before. So, it was difficult. Even now, people who keep to him aren't 100% confident.

But now, I have gotten used to it and try going in the nets to keep whenever he is bowling. I try to read his action, the fingers, whenever he is bowling in the warm-ups, to catch the variations.

In IPL, only one or two keepers play the entire tournament, while the others sit out. How testing is it for the rest of the lot?

It is difficult. Then again, all these things are part and parcel of being a cricketer. As a domestic cricketer, it is difficult to sustain your place in the playing XI for all the games because there are international players in the squad.

For us, when we come here (for IPL), we have to be prepared and game-ready. We know we won't get a lot of matches, but whenever we do, we make sure we do well.

I know it is difficult to come in straight away and start performing at such a high level, but then, that is our job, and that's how things are.

You are very active on Instagram, and frequently post about your travels. How important are these kinds of breaks for pro cricketers?

Taking time out and going on a holiday, being with your friends and family, and spending time with them is extremely important. For an Indian domestic player, there is hardly any time. We finish the IPL, and we go back to start our training camp.

View this post on Instagram

Flames 🔥 #dubrovnik 💛

A post shared by Shreevats Goswami (@shreevatsgoswami) on

We only have the monsoon holiday for one and a half months, then we get back to domestic cricket. It is difficult.

Whenever I get time, I travel and see new places which help me recover and keep fresh, just like other people.

While you are an Adam Gilchrist fan, how big an influence has MS Dhoni been on your career?

Dhoni bhai is No.1 and everybody loves him, so do I. I am a big fan of him. When he came into the Indian team, he wasn't as good a keeper as he is now. Having said that, no one can copy him, he has got his own technique and his own way of doing things.

Even if you copy him, it doesn't work. Dhoni is Dhoni, we cannot copy him. We might not be as successful as him, but we must be the best of what we can be.

Even now, we see how he approaches the game. It's different, he takes his time, but he always takes his country through. There is so much to learn from him.

There is a perception that with Dhoni at the top for years now, other keepers have been unlucky to be born in the same era. What do you have to say about that?

(Chuckles) It is true. In cricket, you can only have one keeper. You can't have more than that. It's not like batting or bowling where you can put in five together. Dhoni is there, he has sustained his spot for decades now and obviously there are no complaints. He has won the World Cup for the country.

Personally, you can say that if he's there others don't get a chance, but that's how life is. You have to take everything in your stride.

Any memories, not so famous, from the 2008 U-19 World Cup that you vividly recall?

That time was a different era. There wasn't so much of social media.

We actually used to enjoy the phase and hang out together. I remember vividly that whenever we used to travel, we used to all go out together and have coffee, instead of being inside our rooms and sitting on our phones.

That is why we are still friends. Manish (Pandey) and Sid (Kaul) are in the same team as me (at SRH), there are other players as well that I am in touch with. It's because of the culture we developed back then.

After a strong start, you weren't part of the IPL for five seasons in the middle (2012-2017). How did you manage being away from the initial limelight that you experienced?

It is difficult. That is where you have to grow as a person. It is not just about playing cricket. Side by side, you have to grow as a person too.

In the IPL, as a domestic cricketer, if you are not playing internationals, it gets very difficult to come back and start performing at such a high level.

We (as domestic cricketers) have to start performing at the domestic level to get recognition, and for the franchise to have belief in us.

You cannot sulk, cry, complain; you have to practice and work hard. You have to become fitter.

What pushed you towards making a comeback then? What goals have you set for yourself now?

There were many things that I realised I needed to do to become someone people could believe in. You can work hard, but if you do not perform, you won't be picked. Hard work got me back, and now I am here.

Right now my goal is to prepare and stay strong: to be game-ready to perform for the team and make a valuable contribution.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner Shreevats Goswami Leisure Reading
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED COLUMNIST
"I had my best time in this IPL," says SRH's Shreevats Goswami
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH have been a team of two halves so far this season
RELATED STORY
Squad: Complete list of players in SRH team for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Team Composition and Analysis
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Can SRH cope with the loss of key players due to international duties at the end of the season?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI; Match Details, Venue, Head-to-Head Stats & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL auction 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad: Full list of players bought by SRH
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, KXIP vs SRH: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Yesterday
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us