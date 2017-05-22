IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: Jasprit Bumrah outclassing MS Dhoni is SK Turning Point of the match

Mumbai Indians complete astonishing turnaround to lift the IPL trophy.

Bumrah removed the experienced Dhoni to turn the game on its head

Prior to this game, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) had a 3-0 record against Mumbai Indians in the 2017 season of the Indian Premier League. However, come the big night, Rohit Sharma’s team showed their experience under pressure and completed an astonishing comeback to lift the coveted trophy for the third time.

Chasing a paltry target of 130, RPS were on course for a facile victory when Jasprit Bumrah began to pull the rug under their feet. The 23-year old fast bowler dismissed the dangerous MS Dhoni to tilt the scales in Mumbai’s favour and pave the way for a riveting final over standoff.

Here’s how the events transpired in the second part of the thoroughly entertaining final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Rahane sets the platform

More often than not, pursuit of a below-par total becomes a cake-walk for the team batting second. But this was not any ordinary game. The stakes were too high for anything to be obtained easily. Pune’s chase got off on the wrong note as the in-form Rahul Tripathi was trapped in front by Bumrah.

Eager to prevent further damage at the early phase of the innings, Ajinkya Rahane and Steven Smith preferred caution to aggression. The duo tried to manoeuvre the field by targeting the gaps. A combination of spin and seam kept them on their toes. Even though runs were starting to dry up, they did not bother as the required run-rate was well within the manageable realm.

After scoring five sparkling boundaries, Rahane departed for a solid 38-ball 44. With the situation allowing him to take some time before forcing the initiative, Dhoni looked to get himself in rather than taking the attack to the opposition bowlers. An in-the-slot type of delivery from Krunal Pandya allowed him to break the shackles.

Bumrah gets rid of Dhoni

When the last four overs began, RPS required only 33 runs. In Dhoni and Smith, they had two of their best pressure players. Mumbai needed something special to barge their way in. And Bumrah gave them exactly that upon returning to the attack.

Operating as quick as he had ever bowled, the right-arm seamer wanted to keep the veteran wicket-keeper batsman on the back foot. He unfurled a delivery in the corridor of uncertainty and tempted an expansive drive from his opponent.

With minimal foot work, Dhoni attempted to slash hard at the ball. Much to his dismay, the extra pace from the seamer ensured that the outside edge was taken and Parthiv Patel completed the formalities behind the stumps. Following the game-changing moment, Manoj Tiwary joined skipper Smith in the middle.

Aside from procuring the vital scalp of the seasoned finisher, Bumrah also piled the pressure on Supergiant by keeping a lid on the scoring rate. His tight spell in the death overs as well as Lasith Malinga's expertise brought down the equation to 11 runs off the final over.

Johnson’s nail-biting final over

Johnson prevailed over countryman Smith in a tense final over

Tiwary smashed the first ball of the final over for a much needed boundary and eased Pune’s nerves. Realising that the surface demanded a change in pace, Johnson sent down a slower off-cutter and managed to induce a mistimed shot from the batsman.

The 35-year old Australian pacer made it two in two as the well-set Smith failed to get underneath a fuller one. The slice only went as far as Ambati Rayudu‘s hands at deep cover. Having netted the big fish, momentum was now very much in Mumbai’s camp.

A nervous Washington Sundar did well to get off strike. With 6 runs required from the last two balls, Daniel Christian came into the firing line. Since Hardik Pandya was not able to latch onto a difficult chance at deep mid-wicket, he earned a reprieve and sneaked in a couple.

Even though the final delivery was not too far from his hitting arc, Christian could not capitalise. A fumble and the ensuing run-out gave Mumbai Indians a thrilling one-run victory and the accompanying IPL title.