5 memorable moments from the IPL final that don’t fade away

Here are 5 memorable moments from the match

Mumbai won a nail-biter

That’s the end of this year’s Indian Premier League and Mumbai Indians ended up winning the tournament for the third time after a nail-biting encounter to beat the Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pune’s intent was clear from the very beginning as they roared in with their no-nonsense approach and tormented the Mumbai Indians’ batsmen from the very beginning. Such was the plight of Rohit Sharma and co. that the Indians were perhaps regretting their decision to bat first at the break.

With the help of Krunal Pandya’s valiant innings late in the order, Mumbai Indians made a late recovery and managed to post a total of 129 runs in 20 overs. In response, Pune could have comfortably finished the game, but played it too safe and had to pay for it in the end.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat starts with a bang

Unadkat, in his 4 over spell, took the wickets of openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel

Playing against Mumbai in the final is always a difficult task since they have the experience of winning the title – and that too twice. In order to get the better of the Indians, striking down their batting order holds the fundamental spot for the opposition since their bowling unit is an extraordinary one, capable of defending the lowest of targets.

That is precisely what Jaydev Unadkat did as his bowling left Mumbai Indians’ batting in tatters. Unadkat, in his 4 over spell, took the wickets of openers Lendl Simmons and Parthiv Patel in the space of 3 balls and ended by giving away only 19 runs!