IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: RPS's brilliance in the field to restrict MI is SK Play of the Day

Pune were absolutely brilliant in the field on the night of the final.

by gsubhash.chandra2792 SK Play of the day 21 May 2017, 23:37 IST

It was the Maharashtra derby in the final of IPL 2017 as Mumbai Indians (MI) faced Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in their pursuit of the unprecedented third IPL title. Despite losing three games to their neighbours earlier in the tournament, MI entered the all-important match as favourites because of the big names in their side and impressive performances all through the event.

However, RPS were brilliant in the field on the day and put MI under tremendous pressure by picking wickets regularly. They have been really impressive in the field all through the tournament but the Smith-led side brought their best to the most important match.

Jaydev Unadkat’s brilliant catch sends back dangerous Simmons cheaply

In just his second over of the day, Unadkat struck twice to put early pressure on MI. After removing Parthiv Patel, he sent back Lendl Simmons by grabbing a one-handed stunner off his bowling.

Unadkat bowled another one of those wily off-cutters to Simmons. The West Indian was early into his defensive push to the leg-side and the ball found the leading edge of the thick blade and went straight back to the bowler. The ball was dying on Unadkat, but the tall bowler dived to his left and snatched it inches above the turf.

Steve Smith’s direct hit to dismiss Ambati Rayudu

Just when MI were rebuilding their innings after two quick wickets, a brilliant fielding effort from the RPS skipper caught a lazy-running Rayudu short of his crease. And pushed the two-time champions further down the barrel.

The scoreboard read 42 for 2 after 7.1 overs and MI looked very much back on track. Rayudu pushed the next ball from Lockie Ferguson towards mid-off region and set off for a quick single. But Smith swooped in on the ball and fired the ball in one motion and hit the wickets at the non-striker's end from a difficult angle.

Rayudu took an unnecessary risk and paid the price dearly. Mumbai needed to build a partnership at that moment and the run-out opened the floodgates as RPS ran through MI’s middle-order.

Shardul Thakur’s stunner puts MI in deep trouble

Rohit Sharma looked the most comfortable of the lot for MI. The classy right-hander played few brilliant shots but played one shot too many as he got out in the deep off Adam Zampa’s bowling.

In the first ball of the eleventh over the Mumbai Indian skipper went back to a short ball from Zampa and smashed it to the leg-side. It looked like a certain six but for a leaping Thakur at deep mid-wicket fence.

The athletic fast bowler judged the ball to perfection and grabbed the ball with both hands and also made sure momentum didn’t take him over the ropes. In the context of the game, this was a key moment as Sharma could have been a very dangerous customer.

In all RPS were simply outstanding in the field just when it mattered the most. Courtesy their commitment in the field and some smart bowling they restricted MI’s strong batting line up to a below par score of 129 runs and set up the game nicely.

