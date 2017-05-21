IPL 2017: Team of the tournament

Here are the best players from this IPL, combined into a list of XI.

An enthralling IPL, devoid of high scoring encounters but mixed with the right dose of high octane action, drama and some classy performances, finally drew to a close with the Mumbai Indians clinching the title a record third time, edging out the Rising Pune Supergiant with the slightest of margins.

Across 45 days of intense cricket, the tournament saw some memorable performances that will remain in the fans memory for days to come. As is the case every year, the foreigners combined seamlessly with the domestic stars to form some really potent combinations.



Here are the best performers from the tournament:

Top order

David Warner

One of the most consistent players in the IPL over the last few seasons, David Warner almost mimicked his 2016 form this time around as well. He starts off cautiously but invariably hangs around past the power plays to build a solid foundation, before changing gears and garnering quick runs. Along with the reliant Shikhar Dhawan, Warner scored the bulk of runs for Hyderabad this season, deservedly winning the Orange Cap.

Hashim Amla

His technique and temperament might look completely in the Test match mould, but Hashim Amla has displayed how small tweaks can help you adapt your game from one format to another. Two centuries in this edition, the only one to achieve the feat, speaks volumes of the remarkable control he has over his game, and how T20 batting is not just about blind hitting. With an average of 60 and strike-rate in the mid 140s, Amla gave everyone a masterclass on how to construct a long T20 innings.

Gautam Gambhir

Their charge in IPL 2017 was cut short by finalists Mumbai Indians, but the way Gambhir led his troops throughout the tournament won lots of hearts. With an unwavering resolve, Gambhir soaked in all the pressure, both with the bat and as captain.

He eased out of the opening role, giving Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine the go-ahead, but still garnered the second most number of runs this season (498), employing his new-found open stance to great effect.