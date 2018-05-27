Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: CSK's strength lies in their ability to fight as a unit, writes Kris Srikkanth

    Srikkanth compared them with the Kapil Dev led outfit of 1983

    Aditya Joshi
    CONTRIBUTOR
    News 27 May 2018, 12:06 IST
    251

    Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings - IPL
    Srikkanth has never been coy in the backing of his home franchise, the Super Kings

    What's the story?

    As Chennai Super Kings prepare themselves for yet another attempt at wresting glory, Kris Srikkanth, likened the most fabled of all IPL teams to the Indian squad that won the World Cup and World Championship in 1983 and 1985 respectively.

    "Looking back at India’s four major limited-over crowns, the 1983 and 2011 World Cup, the 2007 World T20 and the 1985 WCC, one thing is ascertained, nothing works like team work. In all these wins, there would have been some brilliant individual performances, but what mattered in the end was the entire unit pulling its weight together. For this reason alone, CSK stands clear of the other teams in the history of the IPL,” he wrote in his column for The Times of India.


    In case you didn't know...

    Srikkanth, who captained India in four Test matches and 13 ODIs, was a rather expressive individual in a team of conservative characters. He was a part of two squads of the 1980s that came out on the top in the global events. Srikkanth has unabashedly been an avid follower of the Super Kings and has had other affiliations with them through his son, Anirudh Srikkanth who was a member of the squad from 2010 to 2012.


    The heart of the matter

    Srikkanth was mainly impressed by and did not fail to acknowledge the genius of MS Dhoni, whose leadership brings out the best in all the individuals by a method of defining concrete roles for each of them. But, rather interestingly, the players are foremost required to express themselves out on the field in the manner that befits them the most, this way Dhoni has managed to create a blank of comfort in the squad inspiring confidence to everyone.

    “No amount of praise is enough for MS Dhoni for making his players believe that nothing works better than a collective force. Chennai’s happy state is also due to the fact that each player knows his responsibility and role.”


    What's next?

    Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with a freshly rejuvenated SunRisers Hyderabad and will look forward to win a record-equalling third IPL title.


    Author's take

    There indeed is an essence to what he states, CSK have repeatedly emphasized and executed upon the need to retain a core of the squad that enables them to play as a unit day in day out. A similar strategy has been adopted down under by the prodigious coach Justin Langer, who has made sure over the years that there never is much chopping and changing in the Perth Scorchers squad, which is statistically one of the most successful T20 teams in the world.

