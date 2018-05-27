IPL 2018: Three captains who have made the difference

The leader of the pack is crucial in a high octane tournament like IPL.

Kane Williamson

Of all the 11 editions of IPL, this season has to be the most exciting with regards to a number of last over finishes and very few one-sided games. The fact that the top four teams to qualify for the playoffs was decided only after the last league game goes to show that this year was the most competitive.

This is also the first time that all teams have won a minimum of 5 matches and the margin of first and last placed teams was barely 4 wins. This means that almost all the teams were well balanced.

In a fast-paced tournament like this, we can attribute the captains' role to a major extent for the side's state of affairs. Let's look at the three best captains who have contributed to their teams' fortunes, both with their leadership skills and consistent form with the bat.

The leader of the pack is undoubtedly Sunrisers Hyderabad's Kane Williamson. He had to take the responsibility of leading the side after their successful captain David Warner was ruled out before the tournament began.

The major attributes of Williamson has been his calm and collected manner in which has gone about his business.

No doubt that Sunrisers had the best bowling options who revel in defending the smallest of totals, but the deft handling of his bowlers to go with field placements has gone a long way in SRH reaching the finals.

For a person who was not a regular in the playing XI in the previous years, Williamson has quickly adapted to the situation and has led by example and more importantly contributed with the bat on a consistent basis.