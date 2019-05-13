IPL 2019: 3 Players Chennai Super Kings should release before next season

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.31K // 13 May 2019, 13:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

MS Dhoni (Image Courtesy IPLT20/BCCI)

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its end and we have our champion for this season in Mumbai Indians. The two finalists battled it out on Sunday at Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to win their 4th IPL title.

This year like every other year was full of excitement and action, and maybe, this was the most closely fought IPL as for the first time, a team with 12 points made it through to the playoffs. We have seen many brilliant teams over the years but none as consistent as the Chennai Super Kings.

This year also, they successfully made it into the finals, which was their second consecutive and they have also made it into the playoffs every season. While they were at the top of their game from the start, this by no means was a plane sail for them as some players disappointed along the way.

CSK were belligerent all season but in this slideshow, we take a look at the three players who should be released before next year:

#3 Kedar Jadhav

(Image Courtesy IPLT20 BCCI)

CSK's batting unit was the one to disappoint this season as barring Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni, nobody was consistent enough. The middle order especially flattered to deceive and one such player who had a bad season this year was Kedar Jadhav.

Jadhav hasn't had many great IPL's over the years and this was another year in which he failed miserably. In the 14 matches that he played this season, he scored just 162 runs at an average of 18. Also, he didn't play in this CSK team as an all-rounder and that makes those stats look worse.

1 / 3 NEXT