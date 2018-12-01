×
IPL 2019: 3 Players who should be on Chennai Super Kings’ Radar

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
137   //    01 Dec 2018, 14:06 IST

CSK returned from suspension with a bang!
CSK returned from suspension with a bang!

The 2018 edition of the IPL was a resounding success. While the cricket on display scaled new heights, the returning figures of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals added intrigue.

The Men in Yellow picked up from where they left off in 2015 and went one better by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad to clinch their 3rd IPL crown.

Criticised for going in with too many on the wrong side of 30 at the 2018 auction, their veterans silenced those critics with scintillating displays. Shane Watson came up trumps with both bat and ball, whereas Ambati Rayudu had his best-ever IPL season.

However, the most pleasing aspect would’ve been the way their talismanic skipper batted throughout the tournament. Often looked upon as a slow starter, MS Dhoni wound the clock back and produced some vintage innings.

Moreover, the younger crop of players, which included Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi rose to the occasion and let themselves be counted.

In the off-season, Chennai Super Kings stayed true to their formula of keeping their core intact and unsurprisingly, didn’t shake things up. However, the IPL Auction on the 18th of December represents the perfect opportunity for the Men in Yellow to freshen things up and have a tilt at an unprecedented 4th triumph.

Through this article, we would look at three such players who the Chennai Super Kings should have on their radar come the auction. Here is a look at

#3 Rajneesh Gurbani 

Gurbani

Rajneesh Gurbani is an Indian pacer who represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit. Currently given the hour of turning out for India A, the lanky pace-bowler has been performing consistently for his domestic sides.

In 2017-18, Gurbani led Vidarbha to a historic Ranji Trophy title. He later played an instrumental role in them laying their hands on the Irani Trophy as well. Having risen through the ranks in Nagpur, the fast bowler seems primed to get a national call-up sooner rather than later.

Gurbani’s biggest asset is his unwavering accuracy. Though he doesn’t hit the 140 kmph mark very often, his bowling intelligence offsets the relative lack of pace. Additionally, he is very skillful with the new ball. Blessed with the ability to move the ball both ways, Gurbani is a tough proposition to tackle in the initial stages.

CSK aren’t that well stocked in the Indian pace bowling department with Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar their only realistic options. Though the pair performed admirably last season, an injury or loss of form to either would leave a gaping hole.

Thus, it would make perfect sense to invest in an Indian fast bowler capable of getting through his quota of overs.

At the 2018 Auction, Gurbani was valued at 20 Lakhs yet went unsold. Even this year, one can expect his base price to hover around the same mark. With him potentially coming so cheap, CSK should go all out to bring him on board.

While it may not be the marquee signing that would get fans off their seats, it surely would be a signing that strengthens CSK’s credentials for a fourth triumph. Hence, he is an option the Chennai think-tank could and should explore.

