×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 genuine International all-rounders in CSK squad

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    17 Mar 2019, 09:36 IST

The CSK team is packed with all-rounders
The CSK team is packed with all-rounders

The genuine all-rounders are the pride of cricket. A team with a couple of all-rounders would look different in the eyes of the opponents who lack such privileges. It is as if an unfair contest between two teams, one with 11 players up against the other with 13 players.

The game of cricket has been lucky to be blessed with so many past all-rounders of the calibre of Sir Gary Sobers, Alan Davidson, Sir Richard Hadlee, Sir Ian Botham, Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Jacques Kallis, Shaun Pollock, Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi and Lance Klusener, to name a few.

A genuine all-rounder is one who has the ability change the course of a match either with the bat or the ball. Again, a genuine all-rounder would find a place in any team with one of his skills alone that is to say, purely as a batsman or purely as a bowler. Another giveaway for a genuine all-rounder is the fact that such all-rounders are invariably natural athletes and terrific fielders. The all-rounders are the jewels in the crown of the game.

There is a distinct difference between a genuine all-rounder like a Shakib Al Hasan and a bits-and-pieces player like our own Kedar Jadhav. Of course, bits-and-pieces players have their own role to play in cricket but are not as influential as a genuine all-rounder.

The role of an all-rounder in a T20 match assumes greater significance. In the past, so many quality all-rounders like Albie Morkel, Jacob Oram, Scott Styris, and Andrew Flintoff had represented the Chennai Super Kings team.

The present CSK team is lucky to have 5 genuine International all-rounders in white ball cricket in their ranks. The presence of these all-rounders gives them a distinct advantage over the other teams. There is a possibility that CSK might field all their 5 all-rounders in the playing XI.

This article is about those 5 CSK all-rounders who will be on display in IPL 2019.

#5. Mitchell Santner


Mitchell Santner - The new all-rounder for CSK
Mitchell Santner - The new all-rounder for CSK

T20 International career

Advertisement

Matches – 31, Runs – 197, SR – 123, wickets taken – 34, Economy – 7.27

T20s career

Matches – 65, Runs 739, SR – 127, wickets taken – 65, Economy – 7.05.

The Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner looks all set to make his IPL debut this season. He can be termed as an established all-rounder in ODIs and an upcoming all-rounder in T20 matches.

Santner is basically a bowling all-rounder who has the ability to contribute effectively with the bat. Nonetheless, he is an all-rounder in the true sense. In the past, he has shown his skills with the bat scoring some crucial runs for New Zealand down the order.

Santner would be looking forward to his first IPL season.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja Dwayne Bravo IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
IPL 2019: 3 international stars who could be game-changers for CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: The Dark Horses in each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 2 reasons why CSK are favorites to win the title again this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 bowlers who can help CSK in retaining the trophy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Legendary CSK players still associated with the squad
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Three biggest match-winners for CSK
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
CSK vs RCB: Three epic IPL matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 reasons why CSK can beat RCB in the season opener
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the Spinners of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us