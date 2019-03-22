IPL 2019: 5 Key players to CSK's title defence

The cricket carnival is back. The ‘Men in Yellow’ from Chennai are all set to kick-off their title defence against the ‘Red Army’ from Bangalore at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. In 2018, Chennai Super Kings announced their comeback in style after the two-year suspension from the league by winning the IPL Trophy for record-equaling three times.

Skippered by the ‘captain cool’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings are synonymous with the T20 league because of their popularity and achievements in the league. CSK has been the most successful team of the IPL with the most number of wins, most number of appearances in the final, and most number of appearances in the semi-finals. Mighty Super Kings not only rule the IPL points table but also the hearts of millions of the fans worldwide.

IPL 2019 is now only a day away, and it makes us wonder if Chennai Super Kings can repeat the history when they became the first team to lift the IPL title back to back in 2011 and 2012. They already have a good squad at their disposal with a perfect blend of experience and balance.

Once again they will be looking to unlock the full potential of their squad and make the most of the resources they have at their disposal. CSK again will prove to be a tough nut to crack this season, and they are once again entering the tournament as a firm-favourite to lift the IPL trophy on May 12.

CSK’s roaster boasts many big-name players like Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and skipper MS Dhoni himself. Chennai fans will be hoping for a repeat of their previous year's performance and keeping their title defence in mind, here are the five players who will play a massive role if Chennai Super Kings have to lift the coveted IPL trophy for a record fourth time.

