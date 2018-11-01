IPL 2019: 5 players who could be released by CSK

Dhoni did not show much faith in Harbhajan

Chennai Super Kings is arguably the most successful team in the IPL. They are also one of the most followed teams in the country and have a strong fan-base. So, when they were banned for two years in 2015, the IPL lost its zeal. CSK has a special place in the IPL and their return was the most awaited one. And they came back and how.

Not many gave them a chance before the tournament but they proved everyone wrong by dishing out some strong performances throughout the tournament and eventually won their third IPL title. The experience of the side, which was ironically considered to be their weakness before the tournament, proved crucial in crunch situations.

However, team CSK will know that they can't sit back on past glory and will have to plan out a new strategy for the next season. Even though they emerged victorious last season, there were some weak links in their squad. The team management does have the option of letting go players who did not perform that well last year, giving themselves the opportunity of including some fresh faces in the squad. Here is the list of players who can be released by Chennai Superkings before the auctions.

#5 Asif KM

Asif played only two matches for CSK last year

Asif KM was bought by Chennai Super Kings at the 2018 IPL auction at a price of 40 lakhs, which was double his base price. The reason behind buying Asif was his ability to bowl quick. The speedster from Kerala regularly clocked above 140 kph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2017-18 and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018. CSK was hoping that Asif will rattle the opposition batting line-up with his genuine and raw pace.

After sitting out for a major part of the tournament, he finally got his chance against Delhi Daredevils. Asif proved to be extremely expensive as he gave away 43 runs in just three overs. He played one more match after that and was dropped from the side. Asif has not done anything exceptional after the IPL and is set to lose his place in CSK.

