IPL 2019: Best combined XI on paper

Sushil Sali FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 7.13K // 10 Mar 2019, 08:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The countdown for the biggest T20 season of the year has begun. IPL 2019 is just weeks away. It is scheduled to start on the 23rd of March when the Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakravarthy were the most expensive picks at this year’s auction. All the squads are set for the new season and the focus will now shift towards the game, starting March 23.

On that note, let us look at the best possible combined XI for IPL 2019 as on paper.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

Rohit is one of the most successful captains in the IPL

As far as the openers are concerned, it is a tough choice to finalize just 2 out of the many world-class openers that are going to play this edition of the IPL. Keeping in mind that several players from England and Australia are set to miss the second leg of the tournament, we have finalized on Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Both are world class T20 players and it will be a surprise if these two don’t have a major impact in this year’s IPL. Rohit Sharma is one of the most experienced players in this tournament. Rohit is also the most successful player in IPL, along with the legend MS Dhoni. Jos Buttler is unlucky to miss out as England are set to play Ireland and Pakistan in May. One would argue that Rohit’s national team partner Shikhar Dhawan could partner him. However, Shikhar has been off color over the past two series and considering KL’s form in the recently concluded T20 series against the Aussies, it was hard to leave him out.

3rd Openers: Kane Williamson, Rishab Pant, Prithvi Shaw (Kohli will open if Rishab plays in the XI)