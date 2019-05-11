IPL 2019: Best India XI with at least one player from each team

Srisreshtan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 201 // 11 May 2019, 18:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This year's edition of IPL has seen a lot of noteworthy performances from Indians. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/bcci)

The Indian Premier League 2019 has really been a hard fought one. The difference in points between the fourth-placed team (SRH) and the bottom-placed team (RCB) is just one point. In the end, the two best teams of the competition, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians are going to face off against each other in the finals. It is definitely going to be a cracker of a contest.

One of the heartening things to see in this edition of IPL is the remarkable performances from the Indians.

This article tries to encapsulate the best Indian eleven of this year's edition of the IPL. This side would be capable of taking on any opposition and proving their worth. These players have been consistent for their respective franchises, and they have delivered a lot of noteworthy performances.

#1 KL Rahul (KXIP)

KL Rahul is celebrating his incredible hundred against Mumbai Indians. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/bcci)

Right from last season, KL Rahul has been in top-notch form. He either gives brisk starts to the team or holds one end up and consolidates the innings. He possesses a wide range of shots which is just a treat to watch.

The century he scored against the Mumbai Indians is definitely one that would be remembered for a long time. The way he took on the likes Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendorff were truly alluring.

All the Indian fans would be hoping that he carries his terrific form into the world cup.

IPL Record 2019

Matches:14, Runs:593, Highest score:100*, Average:53.90, Strike Rate:135.38

Advertisement

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Delhi would be hoping that Shikhar continues his golden run with the bat and help the team reach its first final. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/bcci)

After being transferred from Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan's stint with Delhi has been a fruitful one. He has played a pivotal role for their side by making into the top four after a gap of six years.

Initially, for the first few matches, he was playing the sheet anchor's role and eventually had a slow strike rate. But things took a sharp turn when coach Ricky Ponting stressed on the fact that Dhawan should play more aggressively and positively. Since Ponting's advice, Dhawan has shifted gears by playing with more freedom, and it has worked wonders for him.

It is unfortunate that Shikhar couldn't replicate his stupendous performance in the playoffs.

IPL Record 2019

Matches:16, Runs:521, Highest score:97*, Average:34.73, Strike Rate:135.67

#3) Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli did not disappoint his fans with the bat. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com/bcci)

Though his side had a disappointing campaign, Virat did not let down his fans with the bat. The run-machine continued to have a brilliant season with the bat. He scored an incredible century against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

He and AB de Villiers have single-handedly carried the RCB's batting on their shoulders. Virat along with the RCB team management should work on building a solid core team for their franchise.

All his fans would be hoping that he walks away with an IPL title.

IPL Record 2019

Matches:14, Runs:464, Highest score:100, Average:33.14, Strike Rate:141.46

1 / 4 NEXT